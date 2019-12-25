Artist and educator Dominique Paulus will instruct a calligraphy workshop at the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery.
In six sessions, participants will learn all the tips and techniques needed to scribe a quote in the Chancery Cursive calligraphy style.
The cost is $35 and includes all materials.
There will be plenty of time to practice and enjoy the art of crafting letters with expert guidance from Paulus.
Classes are Saturdays, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1 and 8, 1-2:30 p.m. Students will utilize all that has been learned to produce a project as a grand finale of the course.
There is a 10 percent discount for Arts Guild members.
All skill levels welcome, from beginner to advanced. Registration is required. Please contact the Arts Guild to register.
For more information visit carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.