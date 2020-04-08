A documentary meant to inspire change and break down partisan divides was one of the final programs held March 14 at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.
The showing of “Better Angels” was hosted by the Heart Mountain Foundation and Wyoming Rising. Better Angels is an organization whose mission is “uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America.”
The documentary details the first Better Angels workshop in Waynesville, Ohio, to get registered Republican and Democratic voters in one room and have conversations with one another to promote civility. Heart Mountain Foundation executive director Dakota Russell said in a release the screening was a part of a series of community conversations sponsored by the foundation and Wyoming Rising, as a way to promote active citizenship and political participation. The series was intended to encourage respectful dialogue about contemporary issues.
“We don’t need to look far in the past to see what happens when we let fear and anger control us,” said Russell, referring to the history of Heart Mountain. “This film presents an interesting model for how people with strongly opposing positions can learn to talk to each other, listen to each other, and find common ground.”
Ronn Smith, co-chair of Wyoming Rising and the event’s host, said the program was inspired by a suggestion from a friend in Sheridan who had seen the documentary and been involved with Better Angels. As an organization, Better Angels has groups all over the U. S., including a chapter based in Casper.
“The idea behind Better Angels, essentially, is about inspiring change,” Smith said, “not in people’s political attitudes, but change in their attitudes towards each other.”
After the documentary finished, several of the attendees said the workshop clearly had a profound effect on the people who participated, and they would be interested in having a similar workshop in Cody.
“You have to have a really great facilitator,” Edie Phillips said. “I’d like to see it happen, see people commit to it seriously. And I wouldn’t know whether it would be better to have it before or after the election.”
One point of discussion after the documentary was the use of language in order to divide on party lines, and how difficult it is to have a civil conversation when such coded language is used. For example, the word “patriot” was used in the documentary by a Republican voter as a way to further himself from Democratic voters. The implication was those who vote Democrat are inherently less patriotic than those that vote Republican.
“I found myself recoiling sometimes with some of the language used,” Harriet Bloom-Wilson said. “How much of a real change has taken place, or can take place? I think everything is worth a chance, (but) is hindered by those who use divisive language. And I think we understand fake news is a thing, there is a problem to that as well, but people just create more buzzwords to distract the issue.”
Maia Tress, who happened to be visiting from Texas, said that it inspired her to see if she could get more involved in her Texas community.
“I was struck by the embodied effect that was shown in the documentary,” Tress said. “I saw faces that were reddening, a growing uncomfortableness. It is truly the brave people willing to do this, to deal with and confront that discomfort, that I respect.”
Cally Steussy, the new museum manager at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, had been at the job for a little under two weeks when the event occurred. However, already planning events for the future, Steussy said that she was excited for more opportunities. But the coronavirus could be an obstacle for the time being.
“We’re still planning for the Heart Mountain Pilgrimage this year, and I think we will get more involved with the Crow event on Heart Mountain,” Steussy said. “The Pipe Ceremony has been associated with the (Buffalo Bill Center of the West) powwow, so we wanted to change it to a time with better weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.