Big Horn Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 14th anniversary at a luncheon held at the 8th Street at the Ivy on Oct. 5.
Charter members Virginia Harris and Karen Bree were in attendance. Each shared a bit of history about the forming and chartering of Big Horn Chapter in Cody. Historical scrapbooks were on hand for members to peruse throughout the morning.
Chapter regent Patsy Ann Jones congratulated and thanked these charter members for their hard work and expressed appreciation from the group for the hard work it takes to get a Chapter formed. Barbara Gast, vice regent, was in charge of the program.
Big Horn Chapter currently has 50 members. Any woman in the community who has a patriot from the American Revolutionary War who may be interested in this historical society is encouraged to contact Patsy Ann Jones, pajbighorn@gmail.com for more information.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was chartered in Washington, DC, on Oct. 11, 1890. It was just announced that the one millionth member was accepted into the society on Oct. 5, 2019. Wyoming DAR has more than 500 members.
