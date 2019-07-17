Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
McKenzie Ray, 22, warrant, July 9
Jacob Stephens, 37, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with invalid license, no auto insurance, illegal display of tabs, illegal lane change, July 11
Nicole Jordan, 38, probation and parole violation, July 12
Disturbance
Shiloh Road in Cody resident would like to speak with a deputy about neighbor shooting off fireworks, 10 p.m. July 7. Deputies provided assistance.
Two people got into a fight at the Vison Quest Motel on State Street in Meeteetse. The driver is staying in the motel but the passenger is angry with them and refuses to come inside, 9:15 p.m. July 10. Deputies provided assistance.
Man heard a gunshot or fireworks from WYO 295 in Powell at 12:05 a.m. July 11. He said he heard screaming and then saw a little white car take off really fast. Deputies were unable to locate.
Two men fighting at UXU Guest Ranch on US 14-16-20 West in Cody with unknown injuries. One of the individuals just got fired and will not leave, 9:45 a.m. July 11.
Traffic
Red cows on Road 7 in Powell. The heifers are normally in the pasture east of the road, 8 a.m. July 7.
Brown pony with light mane standing next to road on County Road 6WX in Cody, 9:05 a.m. July 7. Deputies were unable to locate.
Board with nails sticking it out of it in road near intersection of Bucking Horse Road and County Road 6NS in Cody, 9:50 a.m. July 7.
Man said the Crescent Moon Ranch on County Road 2BE is flooding his driveway and the road, 11:35 a.m. July 7.
Vehicle abandoned near the corner of WYO 290 and Road 5XS in Meeteetse, 7:50 p.m. July 7. Deputies provided assistance.
Two young cows, one black and one white, in road near intersection of Lane 10 and Road 6 in Powell, 11 a.m. July 8. Deputies provided assistance.
Black yearling cow in road on Lane 11 in Powell, 12:20 p.m. July 8.
Yellow Corvette and white pickup truck racing near Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody, 7:50 p.m. July 8.
Older green sedan in caller’s lane of travel headed northbound while she was driving southbound on WYO 120 North in Cody, 8:45 p.m. July 8. Deputies were unable to locate.
One dead antelope and another appearing to have broken back legs near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 14 in Powell, 5:55 a.m. July 9. The live animal is about 100 feet west of the county yard on Lane 9. Deputies provided assistance.
Nine horses on road way on County Road 6UU in Cody, 2:55 p.m. July 9. Deputies provided assistance.
A horse in road on Lane 9 in Powell, 3:35 p.m. July 9. Deputies provided assistance.
Two horses and a mule in road way, believed to belong to Bill Cody Ranch on US 14-16-20 West at 1:40 p.m. July 9.
Hay bale in road on US 14A in Cody, 10:45 a.m. July 11.
Woman said someone struck parked dark grey Chevrolet Colorado at Newton Lakes on County Road 7WC, 2:05 p.m. July 11. Deputies provided assistance.
Pair of cows on the side of the road on County Road 6UU in Cody, by the fence grazing. The caller said they know the cow’s owner and this isn’t the first time this has happened, 7:35 a.m. July 12. Deputies were unable to locate.
Cows in street on Road 5 in Powell, 6:25 p.m. July 12. Deputies were unable to locate.
Brown horse and grey mule on Road 14 in Powell, 10:05 a.m. July 13. Deputies provided assistance.
Red Chevrolet Cruz throwing things out of vehicle, speeding up and slowing down on North Absaroka Street in Powell, 2:10 p.m. July 13. Deputies were unable to locate.
Vehicle abandoned on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 2:15 p.m. July 13. Deputies provided assistance.
Two unknown animals with horns in road near intersection of Road 12 and Lane 8 in Powell, 8:15 p.m. July 13. Deputies were unable to locate.
Other
Woman said her neighbor was at her bird farm on WYO 120 North in Cody, peering and yelling into her windows, trying to get into her shop, 12:20 p.m. July 7.
Stagecoach Trail in Cody resident said his landlord is harassing him while he’s trying to get his stuff moved, 2:55 p.m. July 7. Deputies provided assistance.
Man banging on E Avenue door and yelling, 12:25 a.m. July 8.
Someone stealing building materials from Road 8 in Powell, 8 a.m. July 8.
Road 7 in Powell landlord wants woman evicted from property, 8:25 a.m. July 8. Deputies provided assistance.
Mustang Lane in Cody woman said neighbor’s dog killed her cat, 3:25 p.m. July 8.
Person accused of stealing $255 from Road 12 in Powell, 4:20 p.m. July 8.
Wallet found near County Road 1AB and County Road 8VC in Clark, 5 p.m. July 8.
Search and Rescue call placed from BLM R Road in Cody, 6:05 p.m. July 8.
Man bitten by dog on Meadow Road in Powell. He is now in the emergency room at Powell Valley Healthcare, 11:50 a.m. July 9.
Patient at Powell Valley Healthcare emergency room on Avenue H bitten in his leg by raccoon, 11:35 p.m. July 9. Deputies provided assistance.
Driver’s license found at the Meeteetse museums on Park Avenue, 1:45 p.m. July 10.
Someone dumped truck load of large rocks blocking equipment access to woman’s hay field on Whitney Drive in Cody, 3:05 p.m. July 9.
Rafting boat went past the Corbett Bridge towards the dam. They are stranded near County Road 2EC in Cody, 2:55 p.m. July 11. Deputies provided assistance.
Large white dog and golden retriever running in caller’s back pasture on Arrowhead Drive in Cody, 5:25 p.m. July 11.
Man, 20 years old, almost drowned at Newton Lakes on County Road 7WC. He is barely breathing as of 1:40 p.m. July 12. Deputies provided assistance.
About 50 cows on Lane 10 in Powell property that do not belong to the owner, 9:20 a.m. July 13.
Black Polaris four-wheeler found in barrow ditch near the intersection of Road 19 and US 14A in Powell, 4:45 p.m. July 13.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
William Lefco, 49, driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, failure to drive vehicle in single lane, July 10
Warren Peck, 51, criminal trespass, July 13
Carl Watts, 35, warrant, July 13
Jacob Alexander, 30, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, July 15
Brandon Bulanek, 27, under the influence of controlled substance and probation violation, July 15
Disturbance
Dog constantly barking on Heart Mountain Street, 10:35 a.m. July 11. Officers provided assistance.
Two dogs barking nonstop for three hours on 35th Street, 9:10 a.m. July 14. The caller said this has been an ongoing occurrence. Police were unable to locate.
Traffic
Vehicle drove into Western 6 Gun Motel on Yellowstone Avenue at 10:20 a.m. July 9. They received a citation.
Road hazard reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:25 p.m. July 9. Officers provided assistance.
Tire fell off truck on 17th Street hill, 4:45 p.m. July 9. Officers provided assistance.
A silver Chevrolet Avalanche and silver Chevrolet Tahoe crashed near Heart Mountain Street and Stampede Avenue. There was minor damage but both vehicles pulled off the roadway, 10:30 a.m. July 11.
Red Chevrolet Silverado blocking westbound lane of traffic on Lindsay Lane, 12:55 p.m. July 11.
Crash involving two vehicles at Albertsons Liquor Store on 17th Street, 1:45 p.m. July 11.
Two-vehicle crash at Dairy Queen on Eighth Street, 2:25 p.m. July 11. There were unknown injuries and blockage.
Motor vehicle crash on Stella Court involving two vehicles, 3:35 p.m. July 11. One driver was warned for improper backing.
Mother duck and ducklings attempting to cross the road near Main Street KT’s Exxon on Sheridan Avenue, 7:45 p.m. July 11.
Funeral escort requested from Church of Latter Day Saints stake office on Heart Mountain Street to Riverside Cemetery, 11 a.m. July 12.
Green Jeep Cherokee pulled into Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive that had been driving all over the road with a broken taillight. Officers warned the driver for failure to maintain a single lane, 1:15 p.m. July 12.
Two vehicles parked in the way of gun fight show at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:20 p.m. July 12.
A blue Ford Prius and red Ford 250 crashed at Car Quest Motor Supply on Big Horn Avenue, 3 p.m. July 13. A warning was issued.
Black Dodge 3500 truck with a 40-ft flatbed trailer parked in between Libations and Walgreens, in front of the receiving door of Walgreens since 7:40 a.m. Police provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. July 14.
Possible REDDI report filed on unknown driver in silver car with Sheridan County license plates, driving all over the road and almost side-swiping caller on US 14-16-20 West. The caller said they already drove through town. Police were unable to locate at 4:05 a.m. July 15.
Funeral escort requested from Monument Street to Riverside Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. July 15.
Motor vehicle crash at Eastgate Cleaners on Sheridan Avenue, 12:30 p.m. July 15.
Small white car with out of state plates passed female caller in the double yellow striping going up the East Sheridan hill before making a right onto 31st Street. Police were unable to locate at 3:20 p.m. July 15.
REDDI report filed on flatbed Chevrolet with a back right tail light broken out, unable to maintain a single lane of travel, almost hitting another vehicle and not using signals. They are headed eastbound on Sheridan Avenue near 11th Street. Police were unable to locate at 9:50 p.m. July 15.
Other
Bed mattresses left next to dumpster on 29th Street, 8 a.m. July 9. Officers provided assistance.
Woman said she ordered three suppressors from Wyoming Tactical Supply on Yellowstone Avenue more than a year ago and still has not received them, 10:20 a.m. July 9. Officers provided assistance.
Dogs not being kept clean and are fighting for food at KOA campground on US 14-16-20 East, 4:45 p.m. July 9. Officers provided assistance.
Vehicle abandoned at Walmart, 8:35 p.m. July 9. Officers provided assistance.
Illegal littering reported on Stampede Avenue again, 11:55 a.m. July 10.
C Street resident said neighbor’s weeds too long, 12:45 p.m. July 10.
Bike left in front of Second Hand Rose on 17th Street for a week, 1:25 p.m. July 10.
Rumsey Avenue man would like to speak to an officer about ongoing harassment from his mother, 3:20 p.m. July 10. Officers were unable to assist.
Someone hit a car with a bar at Latter Day Saints Church on Wyoming Avenue, 4:05 p.m. July 10.
Window broken out of Toyota Sienna van parked in the overflow lot at KOA campground on US 14-16-20 East, 5:30 p.m. July 10.
Individual laying in bushes across the street from Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road. He has brown hair and is about 30 years old, wearing rodeo clown socks, 10:20 a.m. July 11. Officers provided assistance.
Woman believes she lost handicap placard at Walmart, 10:30 a.m. July 11.
Checkbook in black leather case lost on Alpine Avenue, 10:30 a.m. July 11.
Salsbury Avenue woman receiving threats from her ex, 4:55 p.m. July 11. Officers provided assistance.
Verbal warning given for dog off leash at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street, 5:05 p.m. July 11.
Willow Lane man said neighbor’s dog attacked him and his dog, 5:25 p.m. July 11. Officers issued a citation.
Man found roofing nails in the middle of his driveway on 19th Street, 5:50 p.m. July 11. Officers provided assistance.
A person mooned the caller at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue. They were inside a four-door Ford covered in dirt, occupied by three people. The exposing person was sitting in the back right side. They were issued an indecent exposure ticket from officers, 9:45 p.m. July 11.
Big Horn Avenue woman said her window was shot out the previous night by an unknown person at an unknown time, 8 a.m. July 12.
Vacant West Avenue lot overgrown with weeds, trash and construction material, 10:15 a.m. July 12.
Pioneer Avenue woman said she is being harassed through calls and text for about a week, 12:35 p.m. July 12. Officers provided assistance.
Teenage boy walking with a rifle near the intersection of 12th Street and Alger Avenue. He hid behind a truck when a car drove by, 12:50 p.m. July 12. Officers were unable to locate.
Florida resident said that after he borrowed a man his phone near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street he is now receiving close to 100 phone calls a day from random phone numbers, 1:25 p.m. July 12. Police were unable to locate.
Female and brothers assaulted caller’s daughter on Alger Avenue at 2 p.m. July 12.
Caller’s daughter had a knife pulled on her at a birthday party at Millstone Brewery on Sheridan Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Officers provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. July 12.
Public Street man would like to speak to an officer regarding his child’s safety. He said the child’s mother had her tires slashed the previous night and he now has evidence there is drugs and alcohol around his child, 5:20 p.m. July 12. Officers provided assistance.
Person being threatened near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 8:50 p.m. July 12. Officers provided assistance.
Cash box, raffle gun and book taken after gunfighters quit at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue, 9:30 p.m. July 13.
Blue Water Court resident would like to speak to an officer about her neighbor’s son tossing a dog treat that was on fire at a dog, 10:10 p.m. July 13. Officers provided assistance.
Hispanic female keeps coming into Skyline Rodeway Inn on 17th Street, asking if they will accept cash after already being refused. She is parked in the parking lot between the inn and Subway in a white, possibly four-door truck, also occupied by an older man, 10:15 p.m. July 13. Officers provided assistance.
Panhandler near the intersection of Eighth Street and Canyon Avenue, 9:50 a.m. July 14.
Gun stolen from Salsbury Avenue, 9:20 a.m. July 15.
Person tested positive for drugs at probation and parole office on Stampede Avenue, 11:35 a.m. July 15.
Probation and parole office on Stampede Avenue has person who tested positive for drugs, 1:20 p.m. July 15. Officers provided assistance.
Gun lost from Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m. July 15.
Man causing problems on West Yellowstone Avenue, 3:35 p.m. July 15. He was gone upon police arrival.
Navy blue Chevrolet Tracker abandoned on Bleistein Avenue. The caller said the registered owner no longer lives at the residence, 4:40 p.m. July 15.
Intoxicated woman at Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue, wearing white shorts, tank top, blonde braided hair, 5 foot 6 inches tall, slender build. She was last seen sitting in front of her room at 8:55 p.m. July 15. Officers provided assistance.
