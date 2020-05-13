Kimber Reign Coble was born May 7, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Feather and Stockton Coble of Thermopolis.
She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces.
Kimber joins brother Brody, 7, and sister Radlei, 1.
Grandparents are Mike and Becky Coble, Ralph and Vicki Powell, and Mike Lahoe.
Noel Layton was born May 9, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Morgan and Tom Layton of Meeteetse.
She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces.
Grandparents are Keria Adami, Dan Papa, and Tracy and Brian Layton.
Jewella Marie Fausett was born May 10, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Vivian and Jonathon Fausett of Basin.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Grandparents are Lew and Colleen Fausett of Greybull, and Fred and Jewell McCracken of Basin.
Mitchell Kuloliakukia Myrick was born 6:33 p.m. May 8, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Laie and Hunter Myrick of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins sister Minna K. Myrick, 2.
Grandparents are Karen and Wade Myrick, and James and Kehau Rapola.
Lincoln John Settineri was born May 5, 2020 to Joanna and Anthony Settineri of Cody.
