People will have the chance this week and next to learn about writing their own autobiographies, creating photo albums and photo archiving.
Robyn Cutter of Heritage Photographics is teaching a class through the Powell Valley Community Education Program on autobiographies and another on archiving photos, while daughter Morgan Sanchez will teach a class on creating Shutterfly photo albums.
Classes cost $10 and start at 6 p.m. This week classes will be at the Cody Center and next week at the Northwest College Fagerberg building in Powell.
Classes in Cody include a Shutterfly class Tuesday, an autobiography class Wednesday and archiving Thursday.
Classes in Powell include Shutterfly on March 10, autobiography March 11 and archiving March 12.
For more information contact Powell Valley Community Education in Powell, (307) 754-6469; Cody Center, (307) 587-3376 or Cutter, (307) 899-8120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.