Ember Rose Burch Bell was born Aug. 13, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Richard Burch and Geri Ostby Bell of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparent is Joesph E. Ostby.
Lucas Gauge Smith was born Aug. 13, 2019, at West Park Hospital to John Smith and Ricki Martin of Cody.
Lucas joins two siblings: Blake, 8, and Benjamin, 2.
Grandparents are Rocky and Marleah Lehman and Rick Martin and the late Monica Hill-Martin.
Easton Sessions was born Aug. 14, 2019, at West Park Hospital to CJ Sessions and Brianna Bahr of Byron.
He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Easton joins two siblings: Derrick, 7, and Ashly, 3.
Grandparents are Brian and Marie Bahr and Chris and Trinity Sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.