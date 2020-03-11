Teenagers from all over the Big Horn Basin are invited to a conversation Saturday at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West with regional scientists on environmental issues.
“We’re looking for students who want to be involved in this important conversation,” museum spokesman Levi Meyer said.
Earth Optimism Teen Conversation is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for youths ages 13-18. It’s a collaboration between the museum and the Smithsonian.
The event is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance at tickets.centerofthewest.org/Selection.aspx?item=264&sch=110086.
Tentative schedule:
• 10-10:45 a.m.: Registration and check-in
• 11-11:45 a.m.: Webcast with Smithsonian
• Noon-1:30 p.m.: Lunch, discussion, poster fair
• 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Bursts and breakout sessions
• 2:30-3 p.m.: Keynote address
• 3-4 p.m.: Project brainstorm and action items
