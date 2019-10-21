Ryan Beardall wanted to be a history teacher.
Spanish was more fun, he said, so he made the switch in college. The rest is history and Cody High School students have reaped the rewards.
“He’s always willing to work for our kids,” said CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston when speaking of Beardall late last school year. “And he talks in Spanish a lot.”
Beardall is the Cody School District teacher of the year for the 2019-20 school year and the first from the high school since 2009.
Beardall is a 1994 CHS grad and went to Northwest College and Idaho State University. After his freshman year he took a year to go on a mission in California, working in a predominately Hispanic area.
He had taken Spanish classes in Cody but in Ventura County he said it was near total immersion.
“I was still learning the language,” he said. “I talked to families in Spanish.”
Then he traveled to Spain, speaking more Spanish – trading the Mexican dialect for Castillian – and grew to appreciate Spanish literature.
He was hooked and has now been a Spanish teacher at the high school for 17 years, working to bring out the same passion for the language and cultures that he has.
“For me, Spanish is so important for the global culture we live in,” Beardall said. “For the economy, health care, security, Spanish is in high demand.”
To impart that knowledge to his students, Beardall injects a lot of fun and games into his classes.
He uses bingo, Quizlet games, question and answer games, Jeopardy and more.
And, even in Spanish 1, he talks almost exclusively in Spanish.
“The method is comprehensive input,” he said. “It’s a popular method with a lot of questions and answers; repetition.”
He’ll greet the class with “Hola clase, como estan?”
One of the tougher aspects for Beardall is continuing his own studies of the language. So to stay up-to-date, he watches Netflix programs in Spanish.
It’s a similar immersion issue for his students, so Beardall is always thrilled when he hears one of his pupils has had the chance to use the language.
“One of the joys in teaching is when a student comes up to me and says he used Spanish today,” Beardall said. “That’s my favorite part.”
Beardall also embeds cultural learning into all of his lessons, whether it’s learning about a South American country or Mexican-Americans in California.
He said any lesson that includes cooking is always a favorite.
“The work they do never ceases to impress me,” he said.”
His work impresses his students and peers as well. At the school board meeting where Johnston announced the award, most students present raised their hands when asked if they had a Spanish class with him.
On top of that, Beardall works as the student council advisor.
“There’s nobody more deserving,” Johnston said. “He cares about kids and he works on their behalf every day.”
