Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 9, 12:35 p.m., four units and 21 personnel responded to report of one car accident at milepost 59, US 14-16-20 East. Extricated two people. Time in service: 1 hour.
Oct. 12, 12:14 p.m., two units and 14 personnel responded to fire alarm at Cody Middle School, 2901 Cougar. Investigated. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Oct. 12, 6:20 p.m., three units and 14 personnel responded to report of fire in back of pickup at 1740 26th St. Extinguished, cause unknown. Time in service: 45 minutes.
Oct. 10, 10:57 a.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at Riverside Cemetery office, 1721 Gulch St. Investigated. Time in service: 13 minutes.
Oct. 10, 3:28 p.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 343 33rd St. Cancelled. Time in service: 3 minutes.
