What if people created a pictorial history of life in Cody and the surrounding areas during this unprecedented time?
The Cody Country Art League invites everyone in the Big Horn Basin during this time of social distancing to accept the Big Horn Basin COVID Challenge by painting daily life for future generations to understand what was happening in this part of Wyoming during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
“The intention is to give everyone, including kids, something to do, and it will give us a visual history of this time for people 100 years from now,” Jody Horvath, CCAL gallery liaison, said.
To participate, simply paint, sketch or journal your days away until the virus is gone. When you finish a piece of artwork, take a photo and send it to art@codycountryartleague.com.
Remember to provide the artist’s name and age along with the art subject.
CCAL will post all photos on Facebook for everyone’s viewing pleasure.
Once the social-distancing edict is lifted, the original artwork will be exhibited in the art league gallery.
Ultimately, the Big Horn Basin COVID Challenge collection will be offered to the City of Cody and Park County Archives.
For more information call (307) 587-3597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.