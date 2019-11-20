The Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s FallFest Family Fun Day is Friday, 3-7 p.m.
This celebration’s focus is the harvest season.
Activities, hands on for children, will be concentrated in the Draper Natural History Museum, Plains Indian Museum, and near the Women in Wyoming exhibit in the John Bunker Sands Photography Gallery.
Admission is free for museum members and $15 for nonmember families. A free dinner is offered to the first 200 participants, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
