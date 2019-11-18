Adoption is often a lengthy and expensive process.
A family with local roots now living in Senegal as Christian missionary educators is deep into the process of adopting twin 4-year-old girls from Monrovia, Liberia.
Mother Carin Johnson, who grew up in Deaver, calculated the cost for the adoptions at $56,000 – not including travel.
“In all, we think this adoption of our two girls will cost approximately $75,000,” she said.
She and her husband Matt Johnson, a 2001 Cody High School graduate, have three biological children all born in Cody. The Johnsons have already gone all in to help fund the adoption.
They lived in Cody 2008-2017, at which point they moved to Dakar to work at a Christian missionary school.
“When we moved to Africa we sold our belongings, family vehicles and Cooper Lane home,” Carin said. “So far we have been using those funds to pay for the adoption expenses.”
A contest that ends Tuesday night could get them much closer to their goal.
“Our family has been selected as one of only 10 finalists in a national adoption grant campaign to be awarded up to $30,000,” Matt said. “This will cover over half of the adoption expenses we have left.”
People may vote for the family’s video submission at adoptwithftn.com.
Winning would assist a process that began for the family a year ago when their initial adoption application was approved. Following that, agency employees visited the Johnsons’ home in Dakar.
It wasn’t until mid-August that Bentu and Bentulyn Quaqua were brought to an orphanage in Monrovia. Oct. 1 the twins were matched with the Johnsons.
Moving forward, the family will need to spend weeks in the nearby West African country to collect the girls, and then there’s the process of making them American citizens so they can return to the Johnsons’ homeland.
