Jae Zamarah Hoskins was born May 14, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Alicia Barajas and Jonathan Hoskins of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Jae joins brother James Barajas, 4 – the two share the same birthday – and sister Jazlyn Hoskins, 2.
Natalia Rose Davis was born May 14, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Pamela and Nick Davis of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Roger and Janice Hiser, Sybrina Brown, Willie Davis, great grandmother Jeanette Brown and great grandparents Willie and Gloria Gary.
Isaac Stanley Toland was born May 12, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Anna and Andrew Toland of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Isaac joins sibling Charlotte, 2.
Grandparents are Nancy and Clyde Toland and Jane and Ed Jackson.
Cieran Wesley McClew Sorenson was born May 14, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Melissa Sorenson and Tyler Rickert of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Cieran joins siblings Sophie Zierlein, 3, and Noah MacDonald, 9.
Grandparents are Tony and Janice Sorenson and Steve Rickert.
Everleigh Jo Crichton-Williams was born May 13, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Jasmine Crichton and Cody Williams of Greybull.
She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Everleigh joins siblings Chloe Crichton, 20 months, and Jaxen Williams, 6.
Grandparents are Mary Crichton, Douglas Crichton and Alretta and Don Oryall.
