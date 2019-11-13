Writer and environmental educator, Leslie Colin Tribble will be speaking about her debut book, “Adventure Guide to Cody.” The talk is 6 p.m. Tuesday in Grizzly Hall at the Cody Library and is free and open to the public.
Cody residents and visitors have access to an amazing amount of outdoor recreation opportunities just a few minutes from downtown. But oftentimes, people don’t know where to go and what might await them once they get there.
Tribble’s book gives details on places to hike, including difficulty and length of trail. There are also sections on kayaking, fishing, climbing and birdwatching. The evening presentation will focus mainly on hiking opportunities and feature photos of most local trails. Even though winter is nearly here, there will be days of bluebird skies and no wind, so come learn about some great hiking trails to help you beat those cold weather blues.
