CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Peter Welch; Welch was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-5 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 232 days served. He shall enter and successfully complete the level 3.5 impatient program at Veterans of America. Welch also must pay $310 in court fees. In February Welch pleaded guilty to domestic battery- his third or subsequent offense. Welch punched a significant other three times on their face, as well as scratching that person on the left arm.
State v. Gabriel Menuey; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial was scheduled for Menuey. She is charged with 3 felony counts for making false statements or misrepresentations to receive supplemental nutrition assistance, a charge carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Menuey has pleaded not guilty. The Social Security Administration Office alleges she received $19,316 in misused funds from 2014-2018.
State v. Fabian Phillips; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial was scheduled for Phillips. Phillips is charged with failing to report a new address and employment as a sex offender, charges carrying up 20 years in prison and $2,000 in fines. He has pleaded guilty to the charges. While on probation for failing to register as a sex offender in 2013 and 2014, Phillips is accused of failing to report new employment and address to authorities in 2018 and 2019. He is a registered sex offender in Wyoming due to a 2009 sex with a minor conviction in Nevada. Phillips has been in jail since Feb. 5 with $20,000 cash bond.
State v. Crystal Gunderman; A July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial was set for Gunderman. She has pleaded not guilty to 3 counts of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, charges carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Gunderman is accused of trying to kick and dig her nails into three peace officers last August. She has been in custody since Feb. 25 with $5,000 cash bond.
State v. Matthew Weed; A July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial was set for Weed. He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. His appearance bond was modified to $5,000 cash or surety. Weed is accused of threatening another man with a knife in the bathroom stall of the Irma Hotel in February
