Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Ellen Larue, 57, warrant Nov. 27
Disturbance
Gunshot heard near the northwest side of the Powell Country Club golf course on WYO 114. Caller believes it was hunters but he is unsure. The call was transferred to Game and Fish at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 26.
Man said he heard two gunshots from the Northwest College Nelson House on College Drive and believes something is wrong. He said he is drunk and out on bond as of 6:20 a.m. Nov. 27.
Structure fire at Splitstone on North Bent Street in Powell, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
Traffic
Road blockage on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 5 p.m. Nov. 24.
Woman said drunk driver hit her parked car on Lane 20 in Cody. Woman called back and said the driver also hit their shop building, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24.
Black cow on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell, 6:55 a.m. Nov. 25.
Brown horse on the road near Road 6 and Lane 9 in Powell, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 25.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a crash on US 14-16-20 East at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 25.
Woman on Lane 8 in Powell said her brother stole her vehicle, 10:10 p.m. Nov. 25.
Man said he was following another male near the intersection of US 14-16-20 East and WYO 120 South that just assaulted a woman, 11:15 p.m. Nov. 25.
Motorist stuck on WYO 212 in Cody, 12 p.m. Nov. 27.
Road hazard reported near the intersection of WYO 291 and County Road 6WX in Cody, 2:15 p.m. Nov. 27.
Man said there is an unknown blue dump truck trying to run him off the road near Lane 9 and Road 17 in Powell. He said the driver was making rude gestures and the caller felt threatened enough to draw his gun at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 27.
Hazard in the road near the intersection of County Road 6UU and County Road 6WX in Cody, 6:40 p.m. Nov. 27.
Broken hay bales on road near the intersection of County Road 3CX and US 14A in Cody, 9:55 a.m. Nov. 28.
Semi parked on the side of County Road 6NS in Cody, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 28.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Slippers Lane and County Road 6UU in Cody at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 27. The caller slid off the road and called a tow company. They are in a blue Chrysler Pacifica and are possibly intoxicated. The vehicle has severe front end damage and tires down.
Cars reported stuck on hill near 17th Street and Draw Street in Cody at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 29.
Other
Man on Lane 13 in Powell said he slapped his girlfriend and they have been arguing, 1:55 a.m. Nov. 24.
Man at Triangle Cross Ranch on County Road 1AF in Clark said his firearm was stolen at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25. He stopped by the Powell Police department to report the theft.
Woman on Road 2 in Powell said there is another bull terrorizing her bull, 11:55 a.m. Nov. 26.
Possible suicide attempt at Rental Cook on North Absoroka Street in Powell, 12:50 a.m. Nov. 27.
Mules reported in front yard on Road 18 in Powell, 11:55 a.m. Nov. 27.
Weird lights near US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 7:10 p.m. Nov. 27.
A 71-year-old man was reported coughing up blood on County Road 8UD in Clark, 9:40 a.m. Nov. 28.
Caller’s dog bit a child on Ranch Lane in Cody, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 29.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joshua Beacham, 41, under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, failure to signal and warrant, Nov. 27
Stewart Ringler, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal U-turn, Nov. 27
Jonathen Hoskins, 20, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Nov. 29
Fabian Phillips, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registration, no insurance, improper left turn and probation violation, Nov. 30
Makenzie Zerkle, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol and no headlights, Nov. 30
Scott Scheeler, 36, warrants, Dec. 1
Disturbance
Disturbance reported on 10th Street at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 26.
Woman said her neighbors upstairs on Sheridan Avenue have been arguing for the past 45 minutes and she heard them yell, ‘Pull the (explicit) trigger,’ 5:50 p.m. Nov. 27.
German shepherd dog chained outside and barking nonstop on Rumsey Avenue, 6:25 p.m. Nov. 29.
Man, about 35 years old and wearing a dark jacket with two lip piercings, threw a beer bottle in the bar at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue and is accompanied by one female cursing at the waitress. That woman is younger and wearing a white and black fur coat with a blue knit cap. They are accompanied by two 60-70 year old females wearing dark clothing. They are all riding in a white Dodge, 11 p.m. Nov. 30.
Dogs barking on Hardpan Avenue, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2.
Neighbor’s dog barking nonstop on Mountain View Drive at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 2.
Traffic
Caller at Eastside Elementary on 17th Street would like to speak with an officer about a parking problem at the school, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 26.
Hit-and-run fender bender at Albertsons on 17th Street, 2:55 p.m. Nov. 27.
Deer hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and 17th Street. It is still alive in the road as of 5:35 p.m. Nov. 28.
Fender-bender crash on 32nd Street. There are no injuries or blockage as of 7:10 p.m. Nov. 28.
A trio of vehicles stuck on 12th Street hill, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 29.
Black Toyota and white vehicle crashed at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. The vehicles are now parked in the Comfort Inn lot at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 29.
Blue SUV swerved off the road at Finishing Touch Towing on Big Horn Avenue and is now on a transformer, 8:35 a.m. Dec. 2.
Man said his vehicle was run into by another male on a bicycle near the intersection of Central Avenue and 17th Street. That man then took off on foot toward Maverik gas station. He is in his mid-20’s and wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 2.
A two-tone 1995 Chevrolet truck hit an RV and then took off at Park County RV on Blackburn Avenue at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 2.
REDDI report filed on female driver in blue Ford Mustang swerving while going up hill near Albertsons on 17th Street, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 2.
Caller slid into a parked car near the intersection of North Park Drive and 16th Street at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Other
Dead deer in barrow pit near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and County Road 6WX at 8:05 a.m. Nov. 26.
Caller at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street said woman who just went to court for animal cruelty now has four cats at her residence, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26.
Officers conducted drug related investigations at Cody High School on 10th Street at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 26.
Carter Avenue woman has questions regarding her child being taken, 10:50 a.m. Nov. 26.
Black leather jacket stolen from the Senior Center on 16th Street last week. Reported at 1:05 p.m. Nov. 26.
Brown leather wallet found in postal box on Stampede Avenue. It has a Kenzia logo, Wyoming driver’s license, Social Security card, bank card, but no cash, 1:35 p.m. Nov. 26.
Beads that appear to be from a drug capsule found at the Cedar Mountain Center on Sheridan Avenue at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 26.
Purse stolen from West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. There has already been a $35 charge used on one of the credit cards. Reported at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 26.
Grandson has been using his grandmother’s credit cards without her consent, 7:20 a.m. Nov. 27.
Meadowlark Court woman said her neighbor has been dumping leaves in her yard which he said are from her trees, 11:55 a.m. Nov. 27.
Debit card found at Juniper Wine and Spirits on 12th Street, 12:50 p.m. Nov. 28.
Caller on 29th Street has questions about shooting archery in city limits, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
Man found dead at Salsbury Avenue residence, 2:05 p.m. Nov. 28.
Father went to go pick up his son at the Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue and thinks his soon to be ex is on drugs, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 28.
Animal bite reported on West Yellowstone Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 29.
Shoplifting reported at Walmart at 9:55 p.m. Nov. 29.
Residence door open on 18th Street, 7:25 p.m. Nov. 30.
Older man in his mid-60’s and a black lab and pitbull mix dog are sleeping in a light brown vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle has a white shell tied down by some rope and is parked by the front doors on the east end of the building. Caller gave the man some money for food, 8:50 p.m. Nov. 30.
Father said his son lost his Samsung 10 plus cell phone the previous night. The phone is in a camouflage grey and black case and the lower left corner of the screen is cracked. It is tracking from 11th Street. Applications have already been changed on the phone as of 11:25 a.m. Dec. 1.
Key fob for Chevrolet Suburban with numerous other keys lost at Yancy Interiors and Home on Sheridan Avenue. There is a fat beer can opener attached, 12:05 p.m. Dec. 1.
Woman on 31st Street feels that her therapist is harassing and manipulating her, 4:35 p.m. Dec. 1.
Man threw a table at a woman on Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street with kids in the home, 6:05 p.m. Dec. 1.
Cedar Mountain Center on Sheridan Avenue reported that a woman is going to be released from the medical center, which would put her in violation of her probation, 11:05 a.m. Dec. 2.
