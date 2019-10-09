Friday, October 11th
Cody
Hand Beaded Pillow Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., By Western Hands.
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Guns & Roses, 5:30-7:30 p.m., West Park Hospital.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Clark
Community flu clinic, 9-11:30 a.m., Pioneer Rec Center.
Saturday, October 12th
Cody
Hand Beaded Pillow Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., By Western Hands.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Cody Fire Department Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Fire Hall.
Cody Newcomers Club monthly meeting, 11 a.m., Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Guests are welcome.
“That Pesky Pickle” book signing, 1 p.m., Cody Library.
Hockey Night in Cody, 7:30-9 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Park County Democrats October meeting, 11 a.m., Powell Library.
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners meeting, 10 a.m., The Church in Garland. Hands-on demo making coiled rag baskets using 1 1/2-2 inch strips of material and rope to make the baskets with. There will also be a carry-in potluck lunch open to the public. For more information call Bev at (307) 202-0130.
Sunday, October 13th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Hand Beaded Pillow Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., By Western Hands.
Monday, October 14th
Cody
Scouting the Future public session, 7-8:30 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Cody Club, noon, Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Park County presents program on ADD, ADHD and mood disorders, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Mountain Room at West Park Hospital. For more information, contact Sara at (307) 899-4561 or namiofpc@yahoo.com. Free and open to all.
Tuesday, October 15th
Cody
Book Fair, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Cody Middle School Media Center.
A Course in Miracles study group, 1:30 p.m., 702 Platinum Drive.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Scouting the Future public listening session, 7-9 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Powell
Polecat Ramblers Camping Club monthly potluck with meeting, 5 p.m., Park County Weed and Pest east of Ralston. For more information contact RuthAnn, (307) 527-5934 or Linda (307) 754-9197.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.