Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jesse Rodriguez, 50, warrant, Sept. 9
Earl Burns, 60, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, Sept. 13
Charles Kirk, 38, manufacturing or delivering controlled substances, Sept. 13
Donna Rodriguez, 31, warrant for failure to comply with probation and bond conditions, rude, insolent or angry touches, criminal entry, Sept. 13
Traffic
Crash involving two vehicles on US 14-16-20 West in Cody blocking traffic. There were unknown injuries as of 9:35 a.m. Sept. 8.
Sand and silt on road near the intersection of Ishawooa Creek Road and County Road 6WX in Cody due to construction, creating wet conditions and making the road impassable, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 8.
Vehicle abandoned for one week near the Penrose Dam bridge on Road 1 in Powell, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 9.
About six black cows on the road near the intersection of Bannock Road and Lane 11 ½ in Powell, possibly headed to the highway, 8 p.m. Sept. 9.
Cody police reported an SUV headed eastbound near the intersection of US 14A and County Road 3CX in Cody, with a gas pump and cord hanging out of the tank, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 9.
A vehicle and a deer collided on Lane 9 in Powell. There were no injuries or blockage as of 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Trailer plate found on County Road 6UU in Cody on 4:45 p.m. Sept. 11. It was turned into the Park County Law Enforcement Center.
Motor vehicle crash involving two cars near the intersection of US 14A and Road 6 in Powell, 6 p.m. Sept. 12.
Black cow with yellow ear tag walking on County Road 6UU in Cody. The caller said he almost hit the cow, 11:35 p.m. Sept. 12.
Powell police reported a possible drunk driver left near location at the intersection of North Clark Street and East Fourth Street in Powell, 11 p.m. Sept. 13.
Bale of hay in road along with 2-3 cows on County Road 4DT in Meeteetse, 3:05 p.m. Sept. 14.
Other
Woman on Ridge Road in Powell said her husband pushed her down the porch and is threatening to burn the house down, 12:15 a.m. Sept. 9.
Man said three dogs chased him while he was riding his bike on County Road 6UU in Cody, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 9.
Woman on Osprey Road in Cody said there are two people harassing her, tapping and scratching her windows at night. At one point she saw the men sitting in her lilac bush, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 9.
Man on Lane 11 ½ in Powell said there about 20 cows in his field, 12:55 p.m. Sept. 9.
Woman at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue in Cody found drugs in a car she was moving, 12:20 a.m. Sept. 10.
Female said mail keeps getting stolen from her residence near the intersection of Shiloh Road and County Road 6QS in Cody, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 10.
Mother said her son had a rock thrown at him and his vehicle window broken on Lane 12 in Powell. They are currently headed to Powell Valley Healthcare, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 10.
A 41-year-old woman was stung by a bee and has no EPI pen at the Meeteetse Fire Department on State Street, 8:05 a.m. Sept. 11.
Powell man on Lane 7 has three horses in his pasture and does not know where they belong, 6:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
Woman on Cooper Lane in Cody said someone stole her wallet off her kitchen table last night. Reported at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 12.
A few vehicles abandoned on Lane 9 in Powell property for years, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 12.
Man on Lane 9 in Powell has a motorhome on his property that is not his and would like gone, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 12.
Deputies assisted staff from the Bureau of Land Management at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive with execution of a search warrant, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 12.
Two couches sitting on property for a while near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and 21st Street in Cody, 12:55 p.m. Sept. 12.
Road 20 in Cody resident in the lobby of the Park County Law Enforcement Center, reporting an assault, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 12.
Mother said she received and SOS text from her son at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 12.
Woman at Heart Mountain Conservancy Ranch on Road 22 in Powell said she is concerned her neighbor’s surveillance camera is pointed at her backyard, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 13.
Woman said her neighbor’s dog just killed her cat on Liberty Lane in Cody, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 13.
Search and Rescue call for a 60-year-old man who hit his head near the Jim Mountain Trailhead on South Wapiti Heights Drive in Cody, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 14.
Assault between two inmates occurred at the Park County Detention Center on River View Drive in Cody, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 14.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Scott Scheeler, warrant, Sept. 12
Kristan Koltes, 32, driving under the influence of alcohol, Sept. 13
Kyla Sizemore, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol, faulty lights and no insurance, Sept. 13
Andrew Neff, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, Sept. 15
Dylan Short, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, no insurance and open alcohol container, Sept. 15
Brittany Melton, 25, destruction of property, Sept. 16
George Albrecht, 27, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Sept. 16
Christopher Poellnitz, 32, under the influence of controlled substance, Sept. 16
Disturbance
Kids throwing fireworks into the road on Kenmar Street. They are now in the backyard of a tan house, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Woman got into an argument with a man earlier today at Small Wonders Child Care on Sheridan Avenue. She has been back numerous times, driving an older tan colored car, spinning circles and flinging rocks everywhere. Earlier, her clothes and belongings were in the parking lot but they have now been picked up by the man she was arguing with, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 13.
Noisy dogs barking on Birch Lane, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Neighbor’s dogs barking for the last three nights on Eighth Street, 1:40 a.m. Sept. 15.
Male and female fighting at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
Woman at the Big Horn Apartments on 29th Street said dog barking for more than two hours at her neighbor’s residence in the log cabin, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 16.
Traffic
Crossing guard at Eastside Elementary School on 17th Street said truck did not stop for her, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 10.
Caller lost grey Rubbermaid tub off her vehicle somewhere between her residence and the Powell Highway, on 34th Street. The tub with wheels contains skating gear and may have the label “Heart Mountain Rec” on it, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 10.
Silver Chevrolet pickup truck taking off at high rates of speed and fishtailing all over the road near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Ninth Street. It was last seen headed toward Cody High School on 19th Street at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
REDDI report filed on an individual seen drinking and driving on Salsbury Avenue, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 11.
Motor vehicle crash at Cody Christian Church on Sheridan Avenue, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 12.
A red Subaru legacy backed into a green Nissan that was parked on Rumsey Avenue, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 12.
Car parked in the Gasthaus Cardi employee lot on Sheridan Avenue, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller’s vehicle was backed into about 20 minutes ago at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue, 11:20 p.m. Sept. 13.
Woman on 31st Street said vehicles speed up and down her street. She has noticed a white pickup truck and a Blue Chevrolet Camaro doing it, but this has been going on for weeks, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 15.
Driver of a white pickup truck stumbling all over Tractor Supply Company on Yellowstone Avenue. He got into the truck and started heading east towards town. The man is wearing an orange safety vest, black shorts and black shoes, 1:50 p.m. Sept. 15.
Pickup trucks racing up and down Skyline Drive right now. They are on the west end of Skyline, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Other
Woman said a side mirror on her vehicle was struck yesterday while she was parked at Walmart. She was parked near the market entrance up front. Reported at 2:05 p.m. Sept. 10.
Property owner near the intersection of G Avenue and Blackburn Street said people are squatting on his vacant lot and would like them removed. He said they are in an old Dodge camper van, which is parked between a bucket truck and an old dozer, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 10.
There were two children locked out of a residence at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue. They had an adult with them but that person has since left them, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 10.
Woman said she is being harassed at her 29th Street home, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 10.
Deer with broken leg near Valley Credit Union on Cougar Avenue, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 10.
Woman was notified by the Department of Family Services that Small Wonders Child Care on Sheridan Avenue forged her name on documents for receipt of payment, 5:25 p.m. Sept. 10.
Dog on 26th Street won’t stay in his yard. The caller wants officers to talk to its owners, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
Woman on 29th Street said she is being abused and wants to press charges, 11:40 a.m. Sept. 11.
Cody Steak House on Sheridan Avenue employee said her boss grabbed her by the arm last night and threw her into a doorway, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11. She reported the event at the Cody Law Enforcement Center.
Resident is in lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center wanting to know why nothing was done about a previously reported assault, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 11.
Wallet found in the Irma Hotel bar on Sept. 7. Reported at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 11.
Theft reported on River View Drive. Caller said the victim is afraid to report the crime because she is afraid the female suspect may hurt her if she turns her in, 9:05 p.m. Sept. 11.
Orange and white dead cat with no collar on Sheridan Avenue lawn, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 12.
Guest damaged Alger Avenue bathroom the previous night. The caller has been attempting to reach the damaging party but have not been able to do so and would like to file a report for insurance purposes, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 12.
Shoplifting reported from Rockstar Cowgirl on Sheridan Avenue. The employee has surveillance footage of the crime, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 12.
Wallet lost from Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Suppressor missing from Gunwerks on Lt. Childers Street, 1 p.m. Sept. 12.
Overgrown weeds and dead wood in alley on Alpine Avenue, 4:45 p.m. Sept. 12.
Dog off leash at Glendale Park on 15th Street, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 12.
Fraud reported from Choice Aviation on Duggelby Drive. About $1,700 was deposited into the wrong account, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13.
Brown leather wallet found at the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 14.
Black and white cat in the road on the 17th Street hill. The caller said it looks like it got hit and is “flopping around,” 1:50 p.m. Sept. 14.
Vehicle parked for more than a day at Beck Lake State Park on 15th Street with a door open and no one around it, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 14.
Wallet with blue, grey and purple coloring lost from Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. It has Social Security numbers inside it, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 14.
Concrete trash can knocked over near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 15.
Medications, money, clothes stolen from 29th Street residence. It was possibly stolen in September 2018 when the resident had someone living with them, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 15.
Window broken at the Bargain Box Furniture Store on Beck Avenue the previous night, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 15. An extra patrol request was made.
Sink broken at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 15.
South Chugwater Drive woman would like to talk to an officer about mental and emotional abuse being performed by her husband, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 15.
E Avenue resident said her neighbor had a freezer on the street for about a week with a “free” sign on it, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 16.
Person in Cody City Hall on Rumsey Avenue lobby with multiple warrants, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 16.
Woman has her keys and child locked in her car at the post office on Stampede Avenue, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16.
