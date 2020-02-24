Rick “Fly” Brod, 66, has worn many hats in his life, and each one he has worn to the fullest.
After nearly a decade, Brod retired as a building maintenance technician for Park County on Friday.
“I enjoy it,” Brod said. “I love my job. (But) it’s a job – let’s be serious.”
When it comes to being a jack-of-all-trades at the courthouse, there were few more versatile than Fly, a master woodworker, electrician and technical mechanic. No job was too small for Fly, nor task too tedious.
“He’s great,” said Patra Lindenthal, Park County District Court clerk, prior to his retirement. “Whatever we need he tries to accomplish.”
Often, Fly was called into action when an employee at the courthouse filled out a ticket or work-order. A self-described “people person,” he didn’t simply fix the problem and move on, but rather, took the time to get to know the people he was working around. He said it’s that aspect he’ll miss most.
“A lot of good people work here,” he said before his final day. “I know I’m going to miss the job, miss the people.”
His quick-witted nature is what draws people toward Fly. He doesn’t own any pets but is, “the only dog in my house,” he said, joking.
“I’ve never met anybody that doesn’t like Fly,” Lindenthal said.
In his spare time, Brod can likely be found in his garage, oil-stained hands tooling on one of his four motorcycles.
“It’s not a hobby for me anymore,” he said. “It’s just who I am.
Attention to care
Brod’s life forever changed when in 1996 his wife Laurie, then 43, died of lung cancer. The event spurred him into action, founding the motorcycle Cancer Fun Run, raising more than $250,000 during the 20-year event to support cancer victims. He said he was inspired to organize the fundraiser because of an event that was put on for Laurie before she passed away.
“Just to pay back a little bit,” he said.
In the final run in 2016, 500 people on 300 motorcycles showed up for the 167-mile trek around the Big Horn Basin, raising more than $30,000.
County service
Brod’s life has taken as many twists and turns as the roads he travels upon with his hogs. At one point, he was a blasting technician at the CertainTeed plant, but started working for Park County nine years ago when laid off from his furniture-making job during the recession.
“I was actually kind of hoping the economy would pick back up and I could go back to building furniture but, oh well, I’m kind of glad it didn’t,” he said with a smile.
After starting as a custodian, Brod was promoted to maintenance tech.
At Brod’s job, every day was different. One day he and his fellow technicians could be moving a 250 pound motor out of an air handler inside the historic courthouse, the next they could be shoveling a foot of snow at 5 a.m.
“I won’t miss that,” he said with a laugh.
One of his most prized fruits of his labors is the counters he hand built in the elections office. He also built custom drawers for that department’s file cabinets.
On a recent January day, Brod was called on to move heavy file cabinets from the clerk’s office. All he had to work with a small hand cart, but by obtaining a larger dolly and with a little maneuvering and help from clerk’s office staff member Pat Cole, Brod was able to haul away the mass.
“That’ll do,” he said, wheeling the precarious cabinet to its new home in the courthouse basement.
Riding off into the sunset
Brod doesn’t have many concrete plans for his retirement other than he will be taking many more cross-country rides on his 1953 turquoise Harley Davidson, now with the flexibility of having no return date. He’s already been to the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, the California coast, Glacier National Park of Canada and across America’s heartland, but now he will add to that list.
“I can wake up and say, ‘I think I’ll go to Oregon today, and I could just go,” he said. “I don’t have to put down on the calendar when I’m going on vacation, which will be nice.”
He admitted this freedom could have some downside, as he looks for activities to fill his day with.
“It’s a little scary too,” Brod said. “I’ve worked my whole life and then all of a sudden … to not to.”
His last week of work, Fly spent training his replacement. Although that individual is undoubtedly qualified and trained for the job, that individual will still have some big shoes to fill.
“Fly set that standard pretty high,” said Brian Beavers, a Park County maintenance tech.
Brod is a modest man and doesn’t like the limelight unless his coworkers join along.
“I work with some great guys I learned a lot from,” he said.
At a Feb. 18 farewell party at the courthouse, Fly had a box of tissues strapped to his back for “people to take when they’re crying about me leaving,” he said.
When asked what Laurie would say to him if she could see him retiring now, Brod paused before answering.
“She’d probably say, ‘Boy, it’s been quite a ride,’” he said.
