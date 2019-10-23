There is a solid reason Park County is one of only two counties in the state without general purpose fifth-cent sales and use tax at this time.
Park County residents want to know what they’re paying for before opening the checkbook.
Wyoming lawmakers are currently drafting a bill that would permanently raise the state’s sales tax rate from 4 to 5 percent. The additional penny would go to general county and municipal governments operations.
Most Wyoming counties (21 of 23 counties in the state, Park and Sublette are the exceptions) already have the additional tax in place, but voters in those counties must approve the tax every two years.
Now government leaders across the state are requesting the state make the tax permanent across the board.
If the proposed bill was to pass Wyoming’s State Legislature, Park County residents would start paying the extra one cent in sales and use taxes without ever having had a chance to vote on it.
We believe Park County residents would choke on a new tax without an opportunity to vote on it.
In 2012, Park County tried a general purpose tax. Voters opposed it by 61 percent.
Park County residents have voted in favor of specific use and capital facilities taxes in the past when they have been shown the necessity for the tax and the specific projects the taxes would be used for and that the tax would expire when the necessary funds had been raised.
It is a fact Park County and the cities in Park County have expenditures that exceed revenues and have had to dip into reserves to pay the bills.
It is also absolutely clear the states Joint Revenue Committee must find some additional sources of revenue.
But to raise the sales tax without giving voters an opportunity to decide would not be well received in Park County.
- perhaps the author does not realize that it is already law that ALL new taxes in Wyoming must be approved by voters when first enacted.
