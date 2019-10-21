My retired army colonel brother Ed often shares a story from his early days in the military.
It seems that when he was commissioned in the U.S. Army, his commander passed on a tale about hammers – sledgehammers to be exact.
And it seems the lesson is still as valuable today as it was nearly 40 years ago.
As the story goes, the officer advised Ed that he’d have three sledgehammers in his army career – but only three. When they were gone, there would be no others. Of course, the point was that the hammers had to be used judiciously and only for the most serious matters. You wouldn’t use a sledgehammer to kill a mosquito, for example.
With all the stress Americans suffer these days, I think we’re too quick to reach for sledgehammers at the first sign of trouble. As renowned psychologist Abraham Maslow (1908-70) wrote, “If the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail.” We take extreme action to deal with matters that are fleeting and as one of my best friends says, “are not eternally significant.” I say: Let’s put the hammers away.
Many embrace this idea with other expressions. One friend asks, “Is this a hill I want to die on?” Another questions, “In a week, will this really matter?” There’s always, “What’s the worst that can happen?” And still another used to say, “The most important thing is to keep the most important thing the most important thing.” These days, that seems harder and harder to do.
“And there are myriads more who have lost the look of peace and wear the tensed look of fear and misgiving, who trail their heavy lives as a convict drags his ball and chain…,” penned author Muriel Strode (1875-1964) in her “A Soul’s Faring.”
Yes, important things get lost in stress – things like friends, family, health, teamwork and fun. I don’t know about other folks, but for me, losing fun is such a shame.
How then should we deal with stress? An internet search with that very question returned 168 million results! I did found commonalities across the handful of sites I reviewed – things like relaxation, exercise, avoiding alcohol and drugs, music, better sleep, walking, diet, humor and friends. The hard one, though, is we must reduce the intensity of our emotional reactions to stress. In other words, some things simply don’t require the hammer.
Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus (121-180 AD) put it this way, “If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment.”
Finally, what I liked best about that myriad advice on stress was the emphasis on friends. Simply put, hanging out with one’s buddies is a darned good way to battle stress – assuming you aren’t so stressed out you’ve alienated them.
So for today, put away that hammer. Come down from the hill – or your high horse if that’s where you find yourself. Do a good deed. Sing a song. Tell a joke. Hug a friend.
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling better already.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.