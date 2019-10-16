Truth is stranger than fiction.
Who knew we’d be living in a time where this adage is invoked practically daily? Who knew we’d be living in a time that feels like up is down and down is up?
Getting our arms and minds wrapped around the events of the time is proving to be more challenging with each passing day.
Who knew the leader of the free world would congratulate China on 70 years of Communist rule? I spoke with a friend who is a Vietnam vet after hearing this unbelievable story. Since I was able to rule out fairly quickly the fake news moniker that is thrown around now about almost everything by seeing the congratulatory tweet for myself, it seemed fitting to talk with someone who was on the front lines of one the battles against communist aggression.
My friend had to suffer through the unconscionable citizen reaction to the war and the disgraceful treatment of the men and women who were called to serve at that time. Now, to see a congratulatory note celebrating what we were fighting against and dying for to be so callously displayed was too much for him to process.
Actually all of us born before a certain time have been, if not on the front lines, on the periphery of the impact of communism on the world order over the past several decades. Sadly, today our children are faced with active shooter drills in school. Those in my generation were faced with “duck and cover” drills; and many homes and businesses added bomb shelters to their property.
As the arms race escalated, and especially after the Cuban Missile Crisis, school children were taught what actions were necessary in the event of an atomic bomb attack. Stop and take that in for a minute.
Then, in 2019, after so much has happened on the geopolitical front, the leader of the free world is congratulating one of the last remaining overt vestiges of communism. Truth is truly stranger than fiction.
Who knew we would reach a time where there is actually a debate among American citizens about whether or not it is appropriate, much less legal, to seek and accept foreign interference in our most basic, fundamental example of a democratic republic – the vote.
Talk about up being down and down being up. The legal part has been answered: it is illegal. There are laws regulating campaign finance. Further, the Constitution directly states: “And no person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince or foreign State.”
The debate today has shifted from the legal to the moral and ethical. As a citizenry we are not in unanimous agreement that interference by foreign governments, especially those who are not our allies, are wrong and should not be tolerated.
Stop and take that in for a minute. We are tossing out the words in the Constitution for our own convenient tribal view. Truth is truly stranger than fiction.
Will we ever, or have we ever, actually worked toward a more perfect Union?
