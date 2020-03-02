There I was, in an Alaskan strip club trying to discuss Isak Dinesen’s “Out of Africa” with a Kenyan foreign exchange student.
Strangely, he seemed to prefer to ogle the local wildlife prancing about on stage rather than enjoy a spirited literary conversation. I have never been an exotic dancer, so you’re probably wondering how I got in that predicament. I’ll tell you.
In my early 20s, I followed my parents to the “Last Great Frontier.” The journey was fraught with hardship and adventure. I almost lost my fat cat Othello in the Canadian wilderness. He looked a bit uncomfortable riding in the back of a pickup truck in his plastic carrier, so I decided to give him a snuggle. He launched his big body out of my arms and ran straight across the field into the barren trees.
Don’t fret. He was recaptured, otherwise I’d still be pacing along the Al-Can Highway frantically screaming his name.
One night, I was irritated to learn we’d have to sleep in the truck because we hadn’t made the time necessary to arrive at a hotel. This became a crisis when I peed on my foot while doing my business along the roadside. As I screamed, swore and cried in horror, my mother peered around the landscape in search of the wild animal that must have attacked me.
Finding nothing, she hovered over me with her hand raised, trying to decide if she needed to slap me out of my hysterical fit. I snapped out of it and spent a restless night wondering if I still had urine germs on my foot.
Arriving in Alaska, I soon found a job working in advertising for a media conglomerate with five local radio stations. After a time, I ended up socially adopting my ex’s friend’s sister…I’m not certain how that came about. Regardless, I allowed her to move into my two-bedroom apartment. Othello, the runaway cat, didn’t appreciate the extra company and soon sneaked into her room to mark his territory.
I felt bad and offered to wash everything, but I don’t think she appreciated it when I remarked, “Well, he was here first.”
Soon after moving in, my new roommate quit her job at a discount clothing store and took up exotic dancing. One of the many college degrees I considered was anthropology, with a particular interest in cultural studies. That in mind, I decided to tag along and observe the club’s denizens. I didn’t find much of interest due to my already being familiar with my own set of what the women were flashing on stage. Frankly, I was bored, and that’s how I ended up trying to engage a disinterested foreign exchange student in a conversation about one woman’s famous memoir about her time living in British East Africa.
What’s the moral of the story? There really isn’t one except to keep in mind that nearly every cringe-worthy event you have to endure might one day make an entertaining story. One which you can never tell your mother or children.
Although having written this, I guess the cat is out of the bag. Oh well. Surprise, mom.
