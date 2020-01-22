To the editor:
I believe in a 1 or 2 cent sales tax.
We are a growing community that can not afford to do without proper bridge and road work, plowing services, recycling, landfill, etc. I hope we can own this budget problem as united citizens of Park County.
Commissioners: Put this to a vote.
(s) debbie marmon
Cody
