To the editor:
The news headline: 2.9% death rate (4.6.20) from the Coronavirus in the United States
The deeper look:
• 2.9% is still a very low number
• 97.1% non-death rate is a high number
• This 2.9% is of those identified to have the virus. The total of those who have, had the virus is much, much larger, thus placing this percent much, much lower.
• 80% of this 2.9% is of persons 65 years old or older, so the death rate percent of persons below 65 is much, much lower.
• Almost all of the elderly who have died of the virus had other contributing adverse health conditions, so the percent of healthy persons above 65 who die from the virus is much, much lower.
The three “accurate news” pieces of information we should also be being informed of are:
1. The death rate of persons below 65 and who are otherwise fully healthy.
2. The percent of coronavirus cases that have completely recovered naturally.
3. The most likely by far scenario for a person under 65 and, or with no other contributing adverse health conditions who contracts the virus is the following:
a. have the virus with either no or mild or moderate symptoms for +/- 10 days
b. full recovery following that
c. thereafter immune from recurrence of the virus for the rest of their life
d. thereafter capable of donating antibodies to treat and/or prevent other persons from contracting it
A bottom line question:
• Is the long-term effect (financial, relationships) of the “cure” going to be worse than the short-term effect of the virus?
A bottom line conclusion of action:
• Be wise and cautious using common sense, because no one wants to be ill (with anything) but do not be fearful and overreactive about the current coronavirus.
(s) kent dyer
Cody
