Allow me a quick dad joke: “Pay attention, because I won’t be talking to you again until the next decade.”
Yes, Dec. 31 marks not just the final day of 2019, but the end of a decade. Therefore, tomorrow is a chance to start a new decade fresh.
Many may look back on the teens as a time of division, of long wars and longer grudges, of change good and bad.
If that’s the case, we believe the 20s offer a chance for a fresh start at a promising decade. After all, what’s more appropriate in the new year than a fresh dose of optimism.
Optimism is defined as hopefulness and confidence about the future or the successful outcome of something. It’s tied into the American spirit and the Wyoming spirit – after all, how many people would stay in the state were they not optimistic a cold winter would eventually give way to spring, or rain and cold would tamp down a large wildfire?
Going into 2020 those in Cody should have many reasons to feel optimistic. We’re still the eastern gateway to a National Park every year burgeoning with visitors, Yellowstone Regional Airport may have had its best year ever, school enrollment is up after a downward or flat trend and, whether you like him or not, Kanye West looks to be bringing in business to town, along with numerous others.
Forward Cody executive director James Klessens told Cody City Council in the fall that in the latter part of 2019 more businesses had shown interest in moving to the region than in the years prior. Our new celebrity resident accounts for just a small part of that, showing Cody remains a desirable place to live, work and play.
So let’s enter the new year, and new decade, optimistic that with hard work, we can keep our city a place we don’t ever want to leave.
Zac Taylor
