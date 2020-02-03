To the editor:
My husband and I want to thank the Downrange Warriors for the awards dinner that they gave Olaf in December at the Irma. For all the guys who stood up and talked, we know it took a lot to do. Thank you.
To all our family and friends who attended especially those who traveled out of town thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Olaf and I know we never got to thank everyone personally for your attendance.
My husband suffers from several illness’ caused by being exposed to Agent Orange. The Downrange Warriors Reboot program, which my husband went through twice, saved him. He was a recluse and it was through this program, these men and God that he came back to me and his family and started to live again.
We also want to thank the Irma staff for the food, it was awesome and thank you also to the waitresses. We are so grateful.
(s) Olaf & susie aagard
Cody
