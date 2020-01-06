To the editor:
I read with interest your Dec. 23 article regarding Rocky Mountain’s Power Plan for the State of Wyoming.
I applaud Governor Gordon’s comments relative to the need to take a close look at the plan. The issue is not only Wyoming jobs, but also the cost of electrical power. In considering alternatives I would urge the State to look closely at the economics of the plan and not let the wind and solar alternatives take credit for subsidies and tax benefits that may or may not be sustainable.
If history is any indication of Pacific Corp’s ability to plan and manage their business, one need only to look at the State of California’s mess. Bottom line is that at the urging of environmentalists and politicians Pacific Corp made the move toward wind and solar and let their base business and infrastructure decay and fail.
If one wants to check out the mess in California, I would refer you to an excellent article that was published in the Dec. 28 WSJ under the headline “PG&E: Wired to Fail.”
Finally, if one is looking for alternatives to coal burning power plants, conversion of these existing plants to clean burning natural gas has merit both in terms of cost of power and emissions. Wyoming is blessed with large natural gas reserves which means Wyoming jobs.
(s) JB Mcneil
Cranda
