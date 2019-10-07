To the editor:
I agree that a child’s job is getting lots of time outdoors where they can enjoy paying attention to the natural world. They don’t need the truth about the climate crisis unraveling our world any more than they need the truth about pornography online.
Our job is to guide them toward right actions. Don’t blind a bird in order to watch it fly into things, for instance. We are not innately kind nor do we innately understand the complex connections, like why our litter and emissions don’t really go away.
As for the middle school and high school kids? It certainly shouldn’t be their job to identify the crisis at hand. I cannot recall, however, a single county commissioner, state legislator, school superintendent, clerical council, lawyers association, doctors association, engineers association, business council or chamber of commerce who has said anything that understands the science and its policy implications.
We are a very, very slow batch of learners. Science described our looming predicament 40 years ago. Nothing in Park County looks like appropriate action to ensure community preparedness. For those who say “quit scaring the kids” I ask you to consider how differently kids would feel if their people were adapting to climate crisis, and providing good works with which to rest assured that the grown ups are addressing water, snow, development, biodiversity, economy, waste and emissions.
Coming from Wyoming, we really ought to be the first people to understand erosion when it’s happening. Our Utah neighbor Terry Tempest does in her newest book of that title. Adults who blind themselves to the accelerating volatility of climate crisis and extinctions build the fear and anxiety.
Read up and lead, grown ups. No better way to help kids be kids than if the grown ups lead the economic transformation from fossil fuels.
(s) mary keller
Cody
