To the editor:
It seems as though everyone is celebrating something during the frenzied month of December.
Greetings are exchanged – “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.” Colorful decorations adorn lawns, rooflines, windows and doors. Twinkling lights and candles glow. Shoppers gleefully hurry home with their treasures. Merchants make hay while the snow flies or the wind howls. Children can’t wait for Santa to arrive.
Sometimes lost in the glitter and bustle, the jolly elves, sleigh bells, reindeer and neighborhood parties, is the one and only reason for the season. Were it not for the birth of Jesus Christ, there would be no Christmas to rejoice over at all. The word “holiday” means “holy day.” Greenery and evergreen trees symbolize eternal life. Candles represent Christ, the Light of the World.
So let us not be forgetful that this nation was conceived under the auspices of Judeo-Christian principles and western civilization (i.e., Christendom). May our celebration be bright and hopeful.
As Tiny Tim emphatically declared with childlike simplicity in Charles Dickens’ classic novel “A Christmas Carol,” “God bless us, every one.”
(s) sheila leach
Cody
