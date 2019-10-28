Al Simpson likes Mikhail Gorbachev better than Vladimir Putin.
And we’re not talking just U.S.-Russia policy here.
For their 65th wedding anniversary, Al and Ann Simpson visited Russia a few months ago. I wondered what such tourism was like for a Cold War warrior formerly a member of the United States Senate.
What went through his mind when he saw the sights, the marvelous buildings of St. Petersburg, Lenin’s Tomb, the memorial at the massacre site of Babi Yar?
For the most part though, it was been-there, done-that for Al because while the Simpsons did cruise the Neva and Volga Rivers, he already had a storehouse of memories from interacting with the Russkies going back more than 30 years and still others since he completed his Senate obligations in 1997.
Most American adults of a certain vingtage grew up viewing Russians (then the Soviet Union) as enemies, or at the very least with hard-nosed skepticism. Simpson said he has visited Russia four times and called Gorbachev “a friend” while referring to Putin as “a hard guy.”
Simpson said in 1987 he was part of a Congressional group sent to Russia to discuss ICBM missiles.Typical of Simpson’s sense of humor, he told Gorbachev, “Since I’m over here, they can’t pull the trigger today.”
Whenever Gorbachev visited Washington he sought out Simpson. Once they were photographed hugging. Simpson said “That will appear in the Casper Star-Tribune and they’ll call me a Commie.”
It was Gorbachev who began dismantling Russia’s blind allegiance to old-style Communism with his programs of “glasnost” (openness) and “perestroika” (political and economic reform). He allowed the Berlin Wall dividing Germany to fall on his watch.
Simpson said he once told Gorbachev “You must know how to say BS in five languages” and Gorbachev replied, “Ten.”
Simpson feels history will view Gorbachev very kindly. The strong man rule of Putin is very different, even if Russia in so many ways has thrived under a more capitalistic oriented economy.
“Moscow is a thoroughly modern city with skyscrapers,” Simpson said. “Everybody has a car.”
When Simpson was part of a non-Congressional group of select individuals meeting with Putin, he showed no warmth.
“He was impatient and tough,” Simpson said. “He said, ‘What are you guys selling?’”
The Americans were trying to sell peace. They brought up Chechnya and were told to mind their own business.
As we often see with the unfolding of world events in such places places as the Ukraine and Syria, Putin seems to place a higher priority on making the USSR (oops Russia) great again. The constrast between Simpson trips to the Soviet Union/Russia, as a government official and as a tourist over a period of decades is sharp.
The Soviet Union then was a gray place where shop shelves were often barren. And there was an awareness the KGB was probably listening in on conversations and spying on movements.
“We were carefully observed when we went in ’87,” Simpson said.
Though the local bread, Simpson said, was unforgettably great stuff.
In 2019, the Simpson ride was for fun with his bride since 1954.
