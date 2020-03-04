It’s time to shift your clocks once again.
On Sunday it will be time to spring forward to daylight savings time. The transition each March means losing the extra hour of sleep we enjoyed when the clocks shifted back four months earlier, and it can take a while to adjust.
If changing the clocks twice a year leaves you grumpy, you’re not alone. There’s a growing movement to end this tradition that has persisted despite having no real practical benefit.
Even President Donald Trump is a fan of the change, tweeting last year “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is OK with me!”
The idea of shifting time to capture daylight took hold in World War I. Germany and Austria-Hungary first embraced daylight saving time as a way to save energy, as National Geographic has reported.
It spread across the West, reaching the United States with a law in 1918.
Finally, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. The result: 48 states now alternate between standard time and daylight time. Arizona and Hawaii remain on standard time year-round.
Currently there are 91 bills in Legislatures across the U.S. dealing with the time change including Wyoming.
Since 2016, Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) has introduced various bills to halt the time change. This year’s mountain daylight time preservation bill has passed the House and is now in the Senate.
Ten states including Oregon, Washington, Utah, Florida and Maine passed bills or resolutions related to the time change, and the European Union will cease with the change in 2021.
We think a national shift to a year-round time is the simplest way to go. There are two current federal bills. The Sunshine Protection Act is in the U.S. Senate. There’s also a bill introduced in the U.S. House called the Daylight Act.
There’s not much action yet, but hopefully time’s running out on the biannual time shift.
Amber Peabody
