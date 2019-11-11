We’ve almost all been there.
You’re running late when up ahead is a stopped school bus with red lights flashing.
In that moment, how many of us have ignored the law and just kept driving?
Yes, you probably reached your destination on time, but is that worth risking a child’s life?
Apparently many people think so. In the 2018 survey of 38 states, 108,623 school bus drivers reported that 83,944 vehicles passed their buses illegally on a single day, according to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. Throughout a 180-day school year, these sample results alone point to over 15 million violations by private motorists.
We’re thankful no one has been hurt this way here, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.
You must stop for a school bus with flashing red lights when you meet the bus from either direction on all roads, except divided highways.
The only time you may pass a school bus with flashing red lights is when a physical barrier like a sidewalk separates your vehicle from the bus or from the opposite direction on a divided highway. That means there’s no place in Cody where you don’t have to stop.
The Wyoming Legislature passed a law last session that went into effect July 1 and allows law enforcement to use the video school buses capture of vehicles disobeying their stop arms to write citations. School buses have a camera on them that is activated along with its stop arm. The video it captures can now be used by law enforcement to issue tickets.
Even if the driver was unable to be identified in the video, a $195 citation is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, according to state statute.
There’s no excuse for driving past a stopped school bus. Hopefully an increase in enforcement will keep our children from getting seriously hurt or killed.
