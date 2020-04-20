A new normal.
Gov. Mark Gordon said at a Wednesday press conference state officials were starting a new phase of response to the COVID-19 outbreak that includes compiling data to make a decision on when to loosen restrictions and making preparations on how to return more businesses to full strength.
Of course, he said the loosening of restrictions is only possible if residents continue to do what he said they’ve already been doing well: Maintain social distancing requirements and follow the state orders.
There’s optimism there, a chance to see light at the end of this tunnel, but the governor also cautioned that this won’t be like flipping a switch. As industries begin to loosen up, he said we will be entering a “new normal.”
That means we all need to be prepared to maintain social distancing for awhile yet, keep up these health and safety recommendations, and make sure our “new normal” may someday be followed by something resembling what we were experiencing in February before this hit.
If people try to do everything they were doing before, it could see us sliding back into more restrictions if an abrupt end to social distancing results in a surge of cases.
As the governor said, until there is a cure or a vaccine or both for the novel coronavirus, we have to accept a new normal, a lengthy transition between the current restrictions on everyday life and what we would call normal.
So let’s accept that an eventual loosening of restrictions is just a step on the road back to true normal, and do what we should to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.
