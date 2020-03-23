Yes, some people have acted selfishly as this COVID-19 outbreak has erupted. Some have gobbled up needed supplies and left empty shelves.
But plenty of people have offered support, showing the strength of the Cody community.
It is those people whom we celebrate.
There were the people who offered extra toilet paper rolls and baby formula to those in need when stores started selling out of those items in minutes.
Existing community social media pages, such as Cody Area Classifieds, sprang to life with offers of support and new pages started up to help facilitate, including Love They Neighbor – Cody Area, on which people are sharing different ways to help out during this crisis.
Restaurants in town, even before being ordered to close dining areas, were offering to-go options and delivery services in an effort to align with new social distancing suggestions.
Retail stores are also working to support the community in this time, and we hope people support local businesses in turn where possible, even if it’s just getting a curbside order or going through the drive thru. One suggestion popping up on social media was the idea of purchasing gift cards to a local business for when the virus outbreak subsides.
“Between road construction and the coronavirus, it’s difficult, but important, to shop local,” said Diane Ballard, city councilwoman, at a recent meeting.
What’s most important right now is taking care of those at high risk, such as people with compromised immune systems and the elderly.
If you’re not in one of those groups, reach out and lend a hand, and help prove just how compassionate and caring Cody can be. The good news – plenty of people have already blazed that trail.
