One Fall Fest Family Fun Day station gave young people the chance to make butter.
I thought making chocolate might be more of a lure, but perhaps not.
Last Friday afternoon, the main lobby at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West was alive with the sound of marbles and whipped cream being shaken in mason jars. Children turned out bowl-sized gobs of butter that could be spread on crackers.
Addie Egger, 7, was even experienced at this fine art. She once made butter in kindergarten. Seems to me my kindergarten class couldn’t tackle anything more complicated than Simon-Says, never mind bucking to become Rachael Ray’s kids menu consultant. Addie promptly listed useful applications for butter.
“My toast,” she said. “Potatoes.”
Sister Mallory Donham, 9, gave a positive taste test to the freebie butter on a cracker, ranking the combo “Ten.”
Megan Smith, butter table supervisor, said research indicates mankind has churned butter since 2000 B.C. That is not quite as far back as the building of the Egyptian pyramids, but would have been in plenty of time for Plato to lather butter on his popcorn.
Other stations provided opportunities to pose for pictures while sticking one’s head into a vacant circular hole in a replica of a Whitney Museum art treasure; posing for individual or family portraits in the photography gallery; running with wolves; and a make-your-own-version of the Plains Indian Museum’s framed Star Quilt.
Mostly, there was laughter. Some young ones, possibly fatigued, as has been known to happen, shed a few tears.
The wolves thing needs interpretation. I pondered the likelihood of a live wolf’s involvement. Not quite. George Miller presided at the station by guiding an electronic car with a picture of an elk on the hood as children mimicked a wolf pack searching for a meal. The closest the young people came to wolves was watching a National Geographic video showing how packs cooperate to run down elk inside Yellowstone National Park.
Jessica Wille’s five youngsters had to be content with chasing the car, which unlike the elk in real life, did not provide nutrition once caught.
When initially asked, Carson George, 9, one of four siblings forming a different pack, and who did pounce on the car, said he was in favor of taking a real wolf home as a pet. Then he backed off.
“My cousins have a big dog and I’m scared of it,” he said.
His sister, Rylee, 11, thought instead a baby wolf would be a good family addition.
“They won’t eat you,” she said.
The Star Quilt was a hot spot. Children were handed 8x11 1/2-inch sheets of white paper with blank spots. They could trim colored paper and glue in small shapes to form their own Star Quilt.
Teddy Bergum, 4, was engrossed in the task, assisted by his father Dan.
“We got our assembly line,” Dan said.
Fun stations were aimed at children under 12, but there was no barrier to oldsters helping.
“For kids, or kids at heart,” said museum family program coordinator Gretchen Heinrich.
As long as those adults didn’t cry.
