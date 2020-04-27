As we continue to power through these unprecedented circumstances, being confused, restless or anxious is completely understandable.
We’re all different people who adjust to trying times in different ways, but I think most of us can agree its been nice to see some of the positive things happening during this time.
On Facebook, several pages have popped up including Love Thy Neighbor-Cody Area, described as a kind place where neighbors help neighbors in the Cody area. Most recently is Adopt a 2020 HS Senior: Big Horn Basin, with the mission was to bless the Class of 2020 with random acts of kindness.
There are also some events that support local students.
Starting last Friday, Cody joined the Be The Light! national campaign to honor health care workers, the Cody High School senior class and all those involved in extracurricular activities whose events were canceled this spring.
The Cody School District will turn the football stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes every Friday night through the school closure. People drive around the stadium and the surrounding block and honk to show support.
On Tuesday, 6-6:45 p.m. will be a Park No. 6 Block Party. Teachers at Eastside, Livingston, Sunset and Cody Middle School will stand outside their respective schools to wave at their students as they are driven around the school.
To help local businesses, Libations recently began a program encouraging everyone to buy gift cards from local businesses in the amount of at least $15. People then bring it through the drive-thru and receive in exchange a $15 Libations gift card. The gift cards will be used to create prize packages and giveaways when restrictions are lifted. There’s a lists of businesses on the Libations Facebook page.
And Whitlock Motors recently began ShopLocalBasin, buying gift cards from local businesses and giving them away through daily drawings.
These are just a few ways people are providing comfort in this difficult situation. This period won’t last forever, but it’s encouraging to see positivity shine through and we find ways to look out for and encourage each other.
