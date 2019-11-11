NFL’s Adam Vinatieri, placekicker for football’s Indianapolis Colts, is quite the guy. First, Vinatieri is the oldest player (age 46) currently playing in the NFL. In pigskin land, this is old. Naturally, this gives folks pause to wonder if “he’s still got it.”
And for a while, there was good reason to doubt. Vinatieri missed five of eight kicks in the first two weeks of the 2019 season before only missing one long field goal in the next four games. Then, on Oct. 27, the Colts hosted the Denver Broncos, a game that saw Vinatieri miss a field goal and a routine point after touchdown. Nevertheless, he came through in the final seconds of the game with a 51-yard field goal that put them ahead of Denver for the win. Looks like Vinatieri might still have it after all.
Statistic-wise, Vinatieri has an 84.2 percent accuracy rating and is at the top of the list of the most total points scored in the NFL, 2,631. He also claims the highest number of successful field goals, 583; most regular-season wins by a single player, 215; and the highest number of seasons with 100-plus points, 21.
Wait a minute: Since when did I develop an interest in football? I suppose that in the last few seasons, I’ve started following some of the drama and inside stories of the NFL – like Vinatieri’s. I’ve been fascinated with his stats and thinking about a 23-year NFL career as placekicker, those numbers make sense.
However, what I learned a few years ago makes this football pro even more interesting. It turns out he has a direct connection to George Armstrong Custer: His great-great-grandfather was Custer’s bandmaster.
In my former job, I was privileged to read a letter from Felix Vinatieri (1834-1891) which had been forwarded from Lee and Michele Noyes, editors of the Custer Battlefield Historical & Museum Association’s Battlefield Dispatch.
In the letter, dated Aug. 31, 1875, Vinatieri asks to be relieved of his duties as chief musician of the 7th Cavalry. Apparently, he had a conflict with his immediate commanding officer, one Lieutenant James Calhoun, the regimental band commander.
In a note authorizing the change, Calhoun wrote that Vinatieri was not a “competent person.” Next to that, Custer “respectfully approved” the request.
Musician and composer Vinatieri immigrated to America from Italy. He eventually settled in Yankton, Dakota Territory. In the meantime, the Army sent Custer and the 7th Cavalry to Fort Abraham Lincoln, across from Bismarck, also in Dakota Territory.
On their way, the 7th spent several weeks in Yankton. There, organizers held a ball on April 9, 1873, to honor Custer and his officers. It seems Custer was quite impressed with the bandmaster who led the musicians “with gusto.” He enlisted Vinatieri as Chief Musician, which appears to have had little sway with Calhoun.
As Custer began his ill-fated journey to engage an Indian encampment at the Little Bighorn River (June 25-26, 1876), he’d ordered the 7th Band to remain on the steamboat Far West, then anchored on the Yellowstone River. The musicians’ lives were spared by staying behind, including Felix Vinatieri who eventually returned to Yankton.
And the NFL can thank its lucky stars for a kicker named Adam.
