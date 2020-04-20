Things I’ve learned in quarantine…
Helping my daughter with math is impossible.
I forgot nearly everything I learned the minute I donned my cap and gown and never used it again. What little I remember is considered outdated, unhelpful and garners a spectacular number of eye rolls from my daughter.
Apparently the only useful thing I learned in college was my Social Security number.
No matter what is going on in the world, there are still misguided souls on Facebook who actually think I care about what they’re having for dinner and can’t wait to see poorly lit photos of the end result.
Although I have always preferred animals to people, I don’t get much of a thrill looking at photos of your dog sleeping. I mean, dogs are cute and all, but it’s not exactly Shark Week up in there.
One doesn’t need to have graduated from medical school to know more than our leading health experts. Had I known I went to high school with so many smarty-pants armchair doctors, I would have saved myself some serious cash every time I got sick and sought help from a licensed medical practitioner.
Despite the hoards of people stocking up on toilet paper and creating a shortage, companies still won’t accept five sheets of the good stuff when bills come due. And here I was, thinking this ultra soft, two-ply was actually white rolls of metaphorical gold.
It took a pandemic for far too many people to realize that retail and service workers deserve to earn a living wage and receive benefits. Obviously, it takes the risk of being personally infected and affected for some people to realize that affordable healthcare should be accessible to everyone and not just the privileged.
Although I’ve never barked or meowed, I now see why my pets rush to the window to watch people jogging down the street. There’s not much to break up the monotony, when all you do is eat, sleep and use the litter box…I mean bathroom.
Facebook cheerleaders are just as annoying as the ones who used to hop around the sidelines at high school football games. I want to spit sunflower seeds at these annoyingly cheerful people, too. Not that I ever did that or anything…hmm…moving on.
No matter the circumstances, the right and the left can hurl invectives at one another with never-ending abandon and glee. Here’s a tip from me to you – no amount of arguing and ranting on the internet is going to persuade anyone to abandon their previously held political beliefs. It’s pointless, so save yourself the time and aggravation.
Even though I now have more than enough time on my hands, I still don’t want to dust off my athletic equipment and use it for its intended purpose instead of as a dumping ground for things I no longer want but are just too good to pitch in a dumpster.
Michael Jackson might have been on to something when he donned a face mask every time he went out in public. Experts have not weighed in on the necessity of wearing just one white glove though.
That’s all for now; stay safe out there!
