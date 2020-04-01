To the editor:
In response to Bob Meinecke’s column on our Game and Fish department, he suggests rebuilding our game herds.
I strongly agree. The G&F is the problem. They’ve brought all of the issues of depleted game herds by their actions. Starting with sending Mark Bruscino to Canada to bring a non-native Canadian grey wolf here, violating their own regulations against invasive species. By doing so, they’ve destroyed our property, our big game herds.
They don’t have a clue what they are doing. The North Fork has the densest wolf numbers of anywhere in the state, but the lowest number allowed to be taken. Mike Jimenez repeatedly said we need to take 80% of the wolf population each year to allow other big game to prosper.
There is no management of our game herds in the wolf trophy zone. When our wolf specialist, Andy Johnson, suggests a quota of 15 to the state wolf coordinator, it was shot down to 6 for 2019. Yet no one backed him up.
Why on earth do we have all of these people, when they present recommendations from the field, and the powers that be don’t listen. Functional mismanagement. The department can’t effectively manage our wildlife. They only socialistically manage people, and in doing so, destroy our rights and hunting that our conservation dollars have built over the last century. And destroying the economy built around it.
The legislature mandates the game must be managed so it may prosper for future generations. But it is not being done. Instead the local G&F is being rewarded with a multi-million dollar new complex that they have not earned. The money is being thrown to a failing department.
Nothing can restore this failed ecology unless the direction of this failing department drastically changes. Now.
(s) randy selby
Wapiti
