To know how helpful Cody residents can be, take a look at how the community reacts to a crisis.
As soon as an alert was issued Wednesday night to evacuate a group of cabins and the Boy Scout camp on the North Fork as the Fishhawk fire grew and advanced, people flooded social media with offers to help.
In fact, there were so many offers of help one Cody woman took the initiative to create a master list of all of the offers.
Due to repeated offers to help, government agencies have had to list the correct and most appropriate ways people can assist, such as donating money to the Cody Fire Department.
It’s heartening to see, once again, how ready people are to help, whether that’s donating money, space in a corral or time. As flames raced north, close to US 14-16-20, people were driving up into the Wapiti Valley and beyond to help friends and neighbors evacuate or prepare.
Agencies also have a number of tools offered to residents that may help to even better prepare for natural disasters like wildfires in the future.
The Ready, Set, Go! Program seeks to develop and improve the dialogue between fire departments and the residents they serve. Engaging in this dialogue is particularly important for the fire service, because national studies have shown that firefighters are uniquely respected in their communities and can project a trusted voice to the public preparedness appeal.
They can also explain what fire resources are available during an event and the role that individuals can play in preparedness and early evacuation – if called for by their local officials – to increase the safety of residents and responding firefighters to a wildland fire.
Visit wildlandfirersg.org/About/Learn-About-Ready-Set-Go for more information on the program and to sign up.
CodeRed is a reverse 9-1-1 system whereby residents can be immediately notified of emergency situations in their vicinity. These notifications include but are not limited to natural disasters such as fire, flooding, weather, road, closures, etc., and features advisories on what to do in case of such emergencies including shelter in place, evacuations, etc.
To enroll in CodeRed, visit the Park County Homeland Security site at parkcounty.us/OHS/codered.html.
Hopefully residents continue to offer help when needed and join programs that can help agencies respond as well.
