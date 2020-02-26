To the editor:
Thank you for your interest in this year’s Senior Celebration for our Cody High School and Heart Mountain Academy graduates.
As you and probably anyone else that has served on a volunteer committee in a leadership role realize, decisions must be made that are not going to please everyone. Our committee felt we should respond to your editorial and present some information you may be unaware of.
The Senior Celebration was at risk of cancellation because no one was stepping forward to lead the committee. As a result, the current co-chairs agreed to take on this task so this would not happen.
There were two well-attended meetings where the potential dates were discussed. The last day of school was selected in a nearly unanimous decision by parents, the senior class president and student representatives.
It is not possible to change the date as you suggest. Our committee had a late start planning and had to act quickly to secure entertainment and activities for the evening. Nonrefundable travel arrangements and deposits have been made.
As a committee, we truly feel that the focus of this tradition should be on the celebration of the four years of hard work these students have completed and not the date chosen for a party.
We recognize that this is a vulnerable time of year and these young adults have choices to make during this graduation season. The committee hopes that by holding this celebration on the last day of school, we can promote a safe and fun beginning to this exciting time in our graduates’ lives.
This committee greatly appreciates the generous support of our community and hopes businesses will continue to donate to our cause.
(s) Sharyn Polley, Lori Welch, Andi McLeod, Bobbi Bronnenberg, and Elizabeth Radakovich
Graduation Party Committee Co-Chairs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.