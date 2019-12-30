Let me just say at the outset that coffee is not my cup of tea; I never acquired a taste for it. Plus, I rarely drink any hot drinks – too much work to sip slowly to prevent scorching the roof of my mouth.
Consequently, I’m amazed at the line of cars that I see surrounding the little coffee huts in town. I’m guessing these are the folks who echo the sentiments of 18th-century composer Johann Sebastian Bach who said, “Without my morning coffee, I’m just like a dried-up piece of goat.”
Generations later, coffee, this so-called “break fluid,” remains a very popular drink around the world and appeals to Americans of all ages. The website Statisita notes that today “nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds drink the beverage and almost three-quarters of seniors do as well. Not only are seniors more likely to be coffee drinkers than their younger cohorts, but they drink about three times as many cups a day as well.”
I did some reading about coffee and learned that our history with the brew is a long one. I learned that it really was a mainstay on the trail in 19th-century America.
By the time Americans headed West, coffee was readily available and integral to the long journey. It was an effective stimulant that energized the horseback riders, walkers and wagon-riders along the trail to get moving. It was also “a small pleasure in the midst of a very hard life” according to one author. It was easy to carry, and a little bit went a long way.
“At first, if you wanted coffee in the Wild West, you had to work at it,” according to the website coffee.org. “That’s because the coffee often had to be roasted first. Green coffee beans would be roasted on an open skillet and then put into a bag and crushed, often using the handle of an ax or a wagon jack. Then the ground beans were put in a coffee pot and placed on the fire.” Later, coffee could be purchased “pre-roasted,” making it even more convenient to carry West.
Camp “cookies” would surely scoff at today’s baristas, their fancy espresso machines, and the entire culture built around coffee. From coffee stands to special sections in grocery stores, Starbucks to Dunkin, coffee has come far from its 19th-century days.
Still, the reasons for drinking coffee then and now haven’t changed much: To get a boost. In his essay “The Pleasures and Pains of Coffee,” French novelist Honoré de Balzac (1799-1850) wrote, “This coffee plunges into the stomach … the mind is aroused, and ideas pour forth like the battalions of the Grand Army on the field of battle … Memories charge at full gallop … the light cavalry of comparisons deploys itself magnificently; the artillery of logic hurry in with their train of ammunition; flashes of wit pop up like sharp-shooters.”
On the trail, Balzac’s “battalions” may have been longhorns, and the “light cavalry of comparisons” may have been the decision between walking all the way West or riding in the wagon. Either way, the brown brew permeates our history and remains for the aficionado “good to the last drop.”
Notwithstanding all the déjà brew, though, I still don’t get it…
