Editor’s note: This column originally ran Nov. 29, 2018
I was shocked when I needed batteries for my Walkman and found Walmart open late Thanksgiving night.
I mean, who shops the night of a holiday, right? You coulda knocked me over with a feather, and bear in mind I’ve put on a lot of weight.
Someone later asked facetiously, “Seriously? You’ve never heard of Black Friday?” Hey, I don’t see color. I judge each Friday on its own merit – just thankful after a long couple days of working, the weekend is nigh. Can you say “TGIF?”
So just a day later I’m cruising along, well below the speed limit mind you, when I hear on the radio: “Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock …”
I’m thinking, “For God’s sake, the turkey giblets are barely cold in my toilet and you’re already giving me Christmas carols?” Call me cynical, but I sometimes wonder if one holiday immediately morphing into another is about profit. I find it morally repugnant, and I’m not easily repugged.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Christmas carols, especially modern ones by pop stars. I guess my favorite – and probably the sexiest – is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Sometimes I imagine she’s singing directly to me and get a little weird with my couch pillow.
Then there’s “I saw Mama kissing Santa Claus.” Thankfully I’ve never had to witness that, although Dad probably would have had it coming. No matter how short of money a mother is, no kid needs gifts that bad! I’d much rather see my mother kissing … say, the plumber on a house call. I guess Santa is kind of sacred.
Times have changes though, and not in a good way. I recall a time when Santa had a work ethic and Granny stayed home baking raisin-filled cookies on Christmas Eve. Now geriatrics are smoking meth and elves are taking Viagra. I fear “White Christmas” is now more about a line of coke than literal snow (which we may never again see on Christmas because of the global warming and all).
Do you enjoy the whimsical, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer?” I too was once amused, but now that I’m more enlightened, I see that song as inappropriate. Dare I say politically incorrect?
My granny wasn’t a big drinker, preferring instead to bake those cookies I mentioned earlier while smoking a pipe. But how many among us have had drunken grandmas who did indeed get run over on Christmas Eve? No, not by a reindeer, which is a mythical animal, but by a moose, drone or even one of the Kennedy brothers.
All I’m saying is it’s never wise to drink yourself silly on Christmas Eve – whether a grandparent or even a childless bachelor – without pre-planning a secure ride home. Sure, an elderly alcoholic provides many a laugh over the holidays, but tragedy might await just beyond the pub parking lot. Nothing whimsical about internal bleeding!
For the most part though, Christmas carols, however premature, are uplifting to the ear. I for one get a little giddy each year the first time I hear Burl Ives’ husky voice.
