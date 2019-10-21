Most adults can remember a time when one could easily walk down the concourse at any airport and welcome people at the gate.
It wasn’t that long ago people would have looked sideways at a security agent if they had been asked to take off their shoes.
There’s a new normal with airport security and while people still grumble, it’s been accepted. The same is occurring with school security, and we think adding an extra layer with a photo ID system as proposed at last week’s board meeting is a good idea.
Cody High School Principal Jeremiah Johnston has been looking into a new system since the spring and likes Raptor Technologies. It allows visitors to check into the main office through an ID scanner with a quick background check and then print a visitor badge and log the visit.
“This technology will also work with our student check-in-check-out system and tardy protocol,” Johnston wrote. “The integrated software will improve our student management systems as well as enhance our school safety measures.”
Superintendent Ray Schulte said to trustees if the program is indeed established it would cause some initial headaches as visitors have to set up a profile and undergo an initial background check, but as with removing your shoes at the airport, eventually the inconvenience would fade.
Most importantly, the safety and well-being of students and staff would only be strengthened.
