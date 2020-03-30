I used to think my late mother-in-law was a bit nutty, but now I think she might have been on to something.
Ronnie, short for Veronica, was one of the original germaphobes. She waged a vigilant and constant war against viruses and bacteria, largely to protect her sickly youngest, my husband Carl. For example, as a kid Carl couldn’t wear his “street” clothes into his bedroom; his mom was afraid of all the microscopic bugs that had caught a ride on his jeans.
By the time I met him, Carl would blow across his dinner plate to remove dust before he filled it with food and vigorously wipe his silverware with a napkin before using his fork and spoon.
For a time, while we were waiting to move into a new home, we lived with Carl’s mom and stepdad. One day, Ronnie asked me if I’d cease washing my hair in the kitchen sink, which had been a habit my whole life. I know she felt it was unsanitary to wash one’s hair in the same place we prepared food. (For myself, I always wondered about the “germiness” of bathing in the same tub in which she washed the dog.)
These days, the day’s dust and bacteria on one’s clothing are just part of a growing list of germy places. From the gas pump to a restaurant’s lemon wedges for tea, health care professionals and scientists seem to introduce a new icky source of bacteria and viruses every week.
And that was in 2013 …
Yes, I shared these are words a few years ago after I read a Sept. 5, 2008, story from the ABC News Medical Unit. At the time, Joseph Brownstein and Radha Chitale – with the help of Dr. Aaron Glatt, president and CEO of New Island Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y., and a spokesman for the Infectious Disease Society of America – developed a list of germiest sites in everyday life. The list includes women’s purses placed on the floor or ground, and men’s wallets filled with currency from who knows where and placed in their back pockets, close to body temperature, an ideal temperature for bacteria to breed, according to Glatt.
Other items on the included: remote controls; cutting boards; phones (“a convenient meeting place for two different sources of germs – your hands and your mouth”); water fountains; buttons on everything from elevators to vending machines and ATMs; yoga mats and shopping carts.
The group also listed washing machines, which one would think would be relatively safe. But according to that ABC story, our concern for being “green” makes us use less water and cooler temperatures which aren’t great for killing germs.
At the time, I wrote that “this is enough to make me want to be a hermit.” How prophetic those words were! As we’re all “social distancing” ourselves from others, at least physically, we have become hermit-like for sure.
Then, as today, experts agreed that any risk of everyday germ exposure is reduced to almost nil if we’ll wash our hands often, keep our hands away from our faces and maintain our distance from other folks which means avoiding crowds.
I think Ronnie must be feeling a bit smug out there in the Great Beyond ...
