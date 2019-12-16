We live in an area filled to the brim with people itching to help others.
That sentiment is on display more around Christmas than any other time of the year. Children sing to residents of the Long-Term Care Center, Holiday Helpers gives families a better Christmas than they could hope for and a group of locals recently decided to donate trees to people around town while pulling a sleigh on horseback.
We love to see the spirit of giving alive and well in the community.
One group that has exemplified that spirit the last seven years is an ever-growing coalition of law enforcement agencies around the Big Horn Basin.
The seventh annual Shop With a Cop event involved officers from the Cody Police Department, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Lovell Police Department, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and National Park Service.
Beyond that numerous businesses helped make the event a success for the area children, none more so than Walmart, which granted $2,000 to help children buy presents at the store and threw in a free bag of breakfast cereal.
It’s an example of how many people, organizations and businesses participate to enable a group of local youths the opportunity to have a fun day with officers and be able to bring home an enjoyable Christmas to their families.
During the Christmas season the Shop with a Cop program is one of many ways the community is ensuring all have a wonderful holiday season.
