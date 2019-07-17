If I might say a word about our friend, the Venus flytrap: Is there a more fascinating specimen in the universe?
Aware the best defense is a good offense, this carnivorous wonder releases sweet-smelling nectar into flowery traps. When an insect dares to enter, sensors make the trap clamp shut in a millisecond, omitting enzymes that consumes its prey, providing life-giving nutrients. You do not want to mess with the Venus flytrap.
If I sound all gaga for Venus, I only praise this incredible plant in fortification of a book I bought called, “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to be an Atheist.” I can somewhat conceive of evolution leading to the dexterity of my thumbs, or a weird Big Bang somehow triggering some life form, but the overwhelming intricacy of the Venus flytrap? Now, that’s a whole lot of intelligent design right there.
Our semi-new Cody Missionary Alliance preacher James Stork got my attention when he mentioned a quote from my favorite author C.S. Lewis and his coined term, “Severe Mercy,” which encapsulates how God’s most painful spankings often leave welts of redemption.
Scripture says, “Don’t be surprised at the fiery ordeal befallen you as a test, as though something strange were happening to you.” That scripture came to life six years ago when a severe depression came a-callin’ one dark day. We’ve all had the blues, but this was the mother of all despondency with no medical relief in sight.
Almost a year into that crippling funk, my beloved Sunday School teacher from decades ago, Bernadien Crosby, who had been praying about my depression, fell at her home and was in the hospital recovering. Her son Ronnie, my Legion teammate who helped me form arguably the greatest third base-shortstop combo in modern history, was in town wanting to visit in Mom’s hospital room.
Bernadien and Ronnie being such powerful components of my teenage years, I fought my dark mindset and went. It happened to be my 60th birthday when Bernadien passed unexpectedly while Ron and I chatted at her bedside.
Asked to give a eulogy, I agreed but became convinced my depression would make it impossible to speak to so many. More than once while walking my dogs around the block at midnight, I would cry out basically, “God, why hast thou forsaken me?” His silence had shaken my faith to disturbing depths.
So I fought the irresistible instinct to call Ron and cancel, barely sleeping the night before and the depression still raging as I approached the podium. My voice and notes shook in unison as I related Bernadien’s faith inspiring me over those 40 years, always knowing she and my equally-devout mother were both praying for me.
When I concluded, I actually received an ovation, but something even stranger happened that day. The mystifying depression, my constant companion for over a year magically lifted, never to be seen since.
I finally understood God’s silence amidst my suffering, and the true meaning of “his perfect timing.” My faith strengthened like never before, you might say that miracle, along with the incorrigible Mr. Flytrap, is why I just don’t have enough faith to be an atheist.
