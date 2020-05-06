To the editor:
After the immediate panic response to the coronavirus, it has been good to see people returning to their almost normal ways – polite and showing concern for their neighbors.
Once this crisis is past, it will be interesting to see what the politicians in Washington and around the states will have to say about the way they “saved” the nation from this disaster. It is just a way of life to claim good tidings and pass the bad off to someone else.
From my perspective, the politicians did truly little to assist during the crisis. The people who stepped up were the doctors, nurses, EMTs, janitors and everyday workers who accepted the challenge and danger of working with and among those affected with the virus. Many were infected with the virus and some succumbed to it. Yet, this wonderful group of people continued to do what they could to help save so many.
I do not know how to really say thank you to those who served so well. For the service people it is easy to see them in uniform and say, “Thanks for your service.” For all the rest, simply know that what you did and are doing is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
(s) ray floyd
Cody
